WINTHROP, Mass.- Penn State forward Alyssa Machado was named College Hockey America's Forward of the Week as announced by the league on Monday. This is Machado's first weekly award of her career as she tallied one goal in the Nittany Lions 6-0 shutout victory over Franklin Pierce. Her goal was the first of the game and eventual game-winner. On the year, Machado has tallied two goals for two points.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO