ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: No.3 Penn State Visits No.21 Rutgers for Regular Season Finale

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (14-2, 6-1 B1G), ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, will close out the regular season at No. 21 Rutgers (7-8, 3-4 B1G) on Friday, Oct. 28. The game will be a B1G Network national telecast and begins at 3 p.m. For Penn State, a win would earn a share of the 2022 Big Ten Championship (with Maryland).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Elisaia Earns Second B1G Setter of the Week Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State's Seleisa Elisaia was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week on Monday, earning the award for the second time this season. She picked up the honor after helping the Nittany Lions post wins over Maryland and Rutgers over the weekend. Elisaia tallied...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Memorable Milestones

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - A pair of Penn State women's hockey seniors hit their 100th career game together on Monday afternoon's win against non-conference opponent, Franklin Pierce. Senior captain Mallory Uihlein and fellow senior Julie Gough both played in their 100th career NCAA game in a Penn State uniform in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Elena Vos Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; October 24, 2022 – Penn State's Elena Vos has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. The honor is the first for Vos this season and the third of the year for Penn State. Vos helped spark...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

GAME NOTES: No. 13/13 Penn State vs. No. 2/2 Ohio State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 13/13 Penn State hosts No. 2/2 Ohio State for the Penn State Stripe Out game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon in Beaver Stadium with a broadcast on FOX. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Clifford Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Clifford tallied 295 passing yards and tied a career high with four passing touchdowns to lead No. 13 Penn State to a 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Machado Earns CHA Forward of the Week Honors

WINTHROP, Mass.- Penn State forward Alyssa Machado was named College Hockey America's Forward of the Week as announced by the league on Monday. This is Machado's first weekly award of her career as she tallied one goal in the Nittany Lions 6-0 shutout victory over Franklin Pierce. Her goal was the first of the game and eventual game-winner. On the year, Machado has tallied two goals for two points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy