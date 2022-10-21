Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.3 Penn State Visits No.21 Rutgers for Regular Season Finale
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (14-2, 6-1 B1G), ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, will close out the regular season at No. 21 Rutgers (7-8, 3-4 B1G) on Friday, Oct. 28. The game will be a B1G Network national telecast and begins at 3 p.m. For Penn State, a win would earn a share of the 2022 Big Ten Championship (with Maryland).
GoPSUsports.com
Elisaia Earns Second B1G Setter of the Week Award
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State's Seleisa Elisaia was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week on Monday, earning the award for the second time this season. She picked up the honor after helping the Nittany Lions post wins over Maryland and Rutgers over the weekend. Elisaia tallied...
GoPSUsports.com
Memorable Milestones
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - A pair of Penn State women's hockey seniors hit their 100th career game together on Monday afternoon's win against non-conference opponent, Franklin Pierce. Senior captain Mallory Uihlein and fellow senior Julie Gough both played in their 100th career NCAA game in a Penn State uniform in...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Men's Soccer Hosts Rutgers for Regular Season Home Finale
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State is set to host Rutgers in its final regular season home game of the year on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network and will kick off at 8:00 p.m. GAME INFORMATION. vs. Rutgers. Date: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022...
GoPSUsports.com
Elena Vos Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; October 24, 2022 – Penn State's Elena Vos has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. The honor is the first for Vos this season and the third of the year for Penn State. Vos helped spark...
GoPSUsports.com
GAME NOTES: No. 13/13 Penn State vs. No. 2/2 Ohio State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 13/13 Penn State hosts No. 2/2 Ohio State for the Penn State Stripe Out game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon in Beaver Stadium with a broadcast on FOX. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets...
GoPSUsports.com
Clifford Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Clifford tallied 295 passing yards and tied a career high with four passing touchdowns to lead No. 13 Penn State to a 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
GoPSUsports.com
Zanon Nets Two Goals as No. 12/12 Penn State Sweeps Franklin Pierce
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A two goal afternoon by Penn State forward Kiara Zanon propelled No. 12/12 Penn State to a 4-1 victory over Franklin Pierce on Monday. The Nittany Lions scored three goals in the opening period including the two from Zanon 1:04 and 10:40 into the game.
GoPSUsports.com
Machado Earns CHA Forward of the Week Honors
WINTHROP, Mass.- Penn State forward Alyssa Machado was named College Hockey America's Forward of the Week as announced by the league on Monday. This is Machado's first weekly award of her career as she tallied one goal in the Nittany Lions 6-0 shutout victory over Franklin Pierce. Her goal was the first of the game and eventual game-winner. On the year, Machado has tallied two goals for two points.
Comments / 0