ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 3

Related
fb101.com

AWARD-WINNING CAVALLO POINT LODGE UNVEILS THREE NEW DINING EXPERIENCES

Cavallo Point has officially opened the doors to three new restaurant concepts, reinvigorating the culinary experience for guests and locals with the debut of Sula, Sula Lounge and Farley. As a quintessential Bay Area respite, Cavallo Point is an idyllic retreat where guests are invited to create long-lasting memories, enjoy an immersive destination with well-being experiences, and dine on exquisite locally-inspired cuisine. The culinary experience at Cavallo Point is synonymous with the Bay Area lifestyle through history, landscape, environment and perspective, where diners are able to view the pastoral landscape of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the iconic skyline of San Francisco from an exceptional vantage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crawlsf.com

The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area

It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
PETALUMA, CA
Eater

Here Are Two More Ghost Stories From San Francisco Chefs

It’s spooky season and stories of haunted Bay Area restaurants are popping up left and right. Now we’re back with stories from two chefs who say they had ghostly experiences in the same Mission District kitchen. Chef Siska Silitonga doesn’t believe in ghosts or consider herself superstitious. But...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

‘We R Here’ Offers Unflinching Snapshots of Life on East Bay Streets

Oakland documentary editor and director Kyung Lee is, to coin a phrase, a FIMBY. As in “film in my back yard.”. “It’s not like I intended to make a film about homelessness,” Lee says of her new film We R Here. “The encampment was so close to where I live, so I was giving out water, sandwiches, garbage bags, that type of thing, and I got to know them. All of them told me that they were looking for work. I thought, ‘Well, what can I do to help them?’”
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

At Long Last, Bob's Donuts Is Expanding Outside of San Francisco

There are few better ways to cap off a successful night of bar hopping than taking an impromptu trip to Bob's Donuts — the 62-year-old fried dough institution that holds a special place in any San Franciscan's heart. Now, for the first time, the celebrated donut shop is opening up two new locations outside of SF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BoardingArea

Is The Grand Hyatt at SFO Really The Best Domestic Airport Hotel?

Whenever we review an airport hotel, no matter if the place is good or horrible, there will undoubtedly be a comment about how the Grand Hyatt at SFO is the best airport hotel in the country. Opened in 2019, the 351-room hotel is the only one to have a dedicated stop on the Airtrain. That makes it a great place to stay for a quick overnight and not unreasonable for a night in San Francisco as you’re only 30 minutes from the city on the BART.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
OAKLAND, CA
The Infatuation

The Buena Vista

You go to The Buena Vista for Irish coffee. In fact, the caffeinated cocktail was reportedly first recreated in the United States at this century-old saloon near Ghirardelli Square in 1952. The long wooden bar is the best seat to watch all the action. Bartenders in white lab coats line up glasses, plop in sugar cubes, and fill them up with coffee, whiskey, and whipped cream. Whether you actually enjoy guzzling down a glass will depend on how much you like sweet and creamy drinks, and/or just enjoy checking out San Francisco tourist traps that are also classic institutions. This place also serves wine, beer, and non-coffee based cocktails, and has a dinner and brunch menu of decent burgers, clam chowder, dungeness crab omelets, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

‘This screws the sellers:’ BMR owners say city is pushing them to sell at big losses

When Simon and Amy Jansuk won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit in 2018, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco

San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

11 Great SF Tasting Menus For Under $100

San Francisco has so many restaurants with tasting menus, there’s even one (for better or worse) for dogs. These restaurant experiences can be some of the most exciting in town—but they can also be the most expensive, with $200+ meals becoming standard at fine dining spots around town. That’s where this guide comes in. It’s got 11 spots with tasting menus under $100, where you can get a fantastic meal and not cry when you see the bill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Bay Area Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country

Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
CALISTOGA, CA
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy