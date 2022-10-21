Beau is 2 years old and weighs around 55 pounds. He is a sweet and shy boy looking for a human or humans to love unconditionally. Beau's CT foster says he gives great hugs and loves spending time with you, doing zoomies in a fenced yard, taking rides in the car, and cuddling on the couch after an active day. It will take him some time to warm up in new surroundings and will look to his human(s) for support. But, once he's comfortable, his personality shines. Due to his shy nature, he would do best in a quiet home with a dog-savvy family who is readily available to help him navigate his new life. Beau enjoys spending time with other social dogs, dog-savvy cats, and would prefer a family with children over 12. Beau is house trained and crate trained. He has mastered the cue Sit and will need a family who can motivate him to succeed. Other important aspects that will assist Beau in his quest to be the best canine possible are regular exercise, plenty of socialization, and positive reinforcement. It is Beau's time to shine and he will find that his family is what makes him complete. Don't waste another moment to have this sweet and gentle pup, a member of your family. Beau's adoption fee is $500. That includes the cost of spaying/neutering, up-to-date vaccinations, foster care, rescue, and transport fees.

1 DAY AGO