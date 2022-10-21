Read full article on original website
Related
Other Half Brewing
Serious beer snobs will love hanging out at Other Half’s taproom, where you can try beers from their extensive draft list or grab cans and bottles to go. The space is pleasantly sparse, keeping the focus on the quality of the brew rather than the creation of a vibe. Incidentally, this creates a vibe. Expect long lines on weekends and a more relaxed atmosphere on weekdays.
Speedboat Bar
Newsagents, train stations, maternity wards—when we think about it, we’re truly pushed to come up with an environment that wouldn’t be exponentially improved by a pool table. Speedboat Bar, the new Thai restaurant off Shaftesbury Avenue from the folks behind Plaza Khao Gaeng, continues to prove this irrefutable theory. The upstairs of the restaurant-cum-bar—all mahogany browns mixed with colourful walls and TV screens— is open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, complete with pool table and cocktails. While the downstairs restaurant leans more canteen-style—laminated menus, metal tables, and the like.
Vine Bar
Intimate? Check. Melted wax candles? Check. Delicious pasta? Double check. This little Italian restaurant and deli is rumoured to be where the lady and the tramp first fell in love. OK, it was us who started that rumour, but this candlelit spot definitely has all the potential for the ultimate date night. Wine bottles lining the walls, fairylights, and a whole gnocchi section on the menu. The al tartufo is a winner, and you’re highly encouraged to end with a slice of tiramisu. We’d also suggest picking up some of their pesto and a wine bottle to go.
Cafe Fig
Cafe Fig is a fun, all-day Mediterranean restaurant on the bottom floor of DTLA's Hotel Figueroa where you'll find hanging vine chandeliers. It's got a huge menu featuring everything from cauliflower bites to grilled chicken gyros, along with cocktails that all cost around $17. Drop by for a casual sit-down meal with your friends, and share a mezze platter before a Laker game.
Spot Dessert Bar
Spot Dessert Bar is one of our favorite picks for a casual date or a catch-up with friends, since you don't have to commit to a full meal. Our favorite thing here is the Cookie Camp, a skillet cookie, with a perfectly underbaked, too-gooey-to-pick-up middle and lots of deliciously melty chocolate. It's topped with pretzels and marshmallow ice cream, evoking a s’more, and there’s an extra drizzle of hot chocolate sauce on top to round out the dish. If skillet cookies aren't your thing, we also love the Golden Toast and Milky Puff options.
Sonoritas Prime Tacos
Sonoritas, an upscale taqueria with DTLA and Sawtelle locations, does two things well: serve some of the best flour tortillas in town, then use them to wrap excellent burritos filled with things like grilled salmon, shrimp, and even grilled filet mignon if you’re feeling fancy. The tacos here are good, too, but not all are created equal. The Sonoran-style asada is best, just make sure to get them on the imported flour tortillas over the corn ones. If you’re here before an event, grab a table in their spacious dining room and sip a hibiscus margarita before heading across the street to LA Live.
Lady Mendl's Tea Salon
There is no better place in NYC to cosplay as the main character in your favorite Victorian novel while eating tiny sandwiches than Lady Mendl’s. This elegant spot is housed in a Gramercy brownstone decorated with museum-quality vintage furniture, and afternoon tea here is an hours-long affair that practically begs you to get dressed up. We particularly love the scones and tea sandwiches, though we recommend choosing a pot you love rather than getting the tea pairing. Fun fact: On Thursday nights, this place turns into a burlesque parlor, if you want to enjoy the sumptuous space in a different light.
Tulip Pasta & Wine Bar
With massive picture windows and bright green signage, it’s hard to miss this Kensington pasta bar and wine shop. But even if you don’t notice the couples sharing bottles of merlot as you walk by, the unmistakable scent of lamb ragu will draw you in. From perfectly blended cocktails and unique, affordable wines to pastas so good that you’ll consider proposing to the chef, this intimate corner restaurant should be your go-to for date nights, small group dinners, and every occasion in between. Tulip serves up modern takes on Italian classics, like cacio e peperoncini, Thai-inspired linguine and mussels, and our favorite, the Chesapeake Bay crab ravioli–perfectly doughy pouches stuffed with a creamy sweet-savory blend of crab and honeynut squash, finished with an irresistible crab butter.
Restaurant 917
While you won’t eat anything remarkable for lunch at Restaurant 917, you will get front-row seats to a thrilling car show. This daytime spot is located on the second floor of the Porsche Experience Center in Carson, the official driving school of the luxury car company. As you eat dishes like crab spaghetti or a wagyu beef burger in the casual dining room, sports cars will whizz by at 110pmh on the track down below. Most people come here to drift a Porsche 911 with a birthday crew, but the restaurant is still a fun place to sip a martini and have a light bite even if you don’t plan on getting behind the wheel.
BBQ Ramen Tatsu-Ya
From the folks behind the sprawling Tatsu-Ya empire is BBQ Ramen Tatsu-Ya, a concept that mixes Texas-style barbecue with ramen and other Japanese bites. That means things like brisket ramen with smoked chicken broth, aged cheddar pimento cheese with wasabi, and smoked beef tallow gyoza. It’s located off 38th ½ street, in the former Contigo space.
Sexy Beans
It might sound like something you’d come across in a strip club with an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet, but Sexy Beans is where you’ll find some of the best Brazilian food in Culver City. It's a ghost kitchen right around the corner from the Fox Hills mall that offers pickup or delivery service anywhere in West LA. They make excellent feijoada, and their juicy rotisserie chicken has crispy skin that tastes like it's been seasoned by a generous poultry god. This spot is a great weeknight dinner spot, especially if you order ahead so you can skip the line at their pick-up window.
Skinny’s Off Track Bar
Skinny’s OTB is a 1970s themed sports bar located near 12th and Chicon, from the folks behind downtown cocktail bar Higher Ground. Inside, you can expect to find retro decor, TVs everywhere, plenty of beer, and a food truck on the back patio serving classic bar food like wings, fried cheese curds, and corn dogs bites. There are even a few booths inside with personal TVs if you want to watch the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships, or any other slightly-obscure televised sporting event.
Vintage Bookstore & Wine Bar
Vintage is a bookstore and wine bar on East 11th Street. Contrary to what the name might suggest, the books are all new, but the furniture and general aesthetic have an aged quality that makes it feel a little more appropriate. Wines are available by the glass, and there’s a small menu of grazing boxes, kolaches, and pastries to snack on while you hang out and read for a while.
Birch & Rye
At Birch & Rye, beet-tinted borscht is poured tableside with a dramatic flourish. And golubtsi stuffed with wagyu cheek are presented in a crispy buckwheat noodle nest. A fancy tasting menu spot putting unexpected twists on Russian classics is exciting, on paper. But the reality is a different story. While there isn’t anything outright wrong with the creative dishes, there isn’t anything super thrilling about them either. And for the price, we simply expected the flavors to dazzle.
Lizzy's on the Green
Nothing hits quite like a lunchtime caffeine pick-me-up from Lizzy’s alongside one of its BLTs in a crispy white roll. The cafe on Newington Green itself is a go-to for morning cuppas, homely sandwiches, and afternoon sweet treats. It’s an outside-only affair, so wrap up or get something to go. Bread is bought from Spence Bakery in Stoke Newington and produce is from the greengrocers down the road. It's a local’s favourite for good reason.
Guero's Taco Bar
There are a lot of reasons to visit Guero’s, a Tex-Mex spot on South Congress, but unfortunately the food isn’t one of them. You’re here for the massive Oak Garden in the back—where you can sit in the shade of century-old oak trees and listen to live music by local musicians, with a cold beer in hand.
The Best Places To Eat & Drink Near LA Live
Say what you will about LA Live or the infamously rebranded Crypto.com Arena (you'll always be Staples Center in our hearts), but it might be the only place on Earth where you can watch four different pro sports teams, a Jaden Smith concert, a 4-D movie, and whatever it is that goes on at “Xbox Plaza.” Which is to say, there’s a good chance you will end up here for something. And while there are plenty of absolutely fine establishments on-site, sometimes you want something a little better than a chain restaurant. And for those times, we created this guide. Here are the best places to eat and drink when you’re around LA Live.
Monkey Bar
Founded in the 1930s, Monkey Bar has changed hands a few times over the years (such as in 2009, when it was bought by Graydon Carter). The newest iteration—from the team behind Au Cheval and 4 Charles Prime Rib—feels especially promising. This old-school Midtown restaurant still has a big sunken dining room that features plush red booths and a wraparound mural of Jazz Age celebrities, but the menu is brand new. Hearty and unpretentious, the food includes everything from pasta and fried chicken to steakhouse staples like a dry-aged porterhouse. Notably, they serve the same cheese-smothered burger that you’ll find at Au Cheval, and you should eat one in the walk-in-only tavern area, where there are a few tables and booths alongside plenty of monkey-themed decor.
Original Tasty Jerk Ltd
Back in 2017, white smoke poured out of the chimney of Tasty Jerk à la the Vatican in honour of Crystal Palace FC announcing a new manager. And it’s fair to say that the Jamaican takeaway shop on the edge of Selhurst Park is something of a religious experience for jerk aficionados. The jerk chicken legs and pork belly that come straight from the Tasty Jerk rig behind the counter—a smoking, four steel drum setup that would give the cast of Chicken Run the heebie-jeebies—are superb. Charred to perfection and blackened on the outside but glistening within, everything here is best paired with their unforgiving homemade scotch bonnet pepper sauce. Plantain and gravy-soaked rice and peas are also welcome as beads of sweat form. Eat it in the car, on the street, wherever.
Prince Tea House
This East Village location of Prince Tea House has nicely-upholstered seating, wainscot paneling, and chandeliers—all of which gives this place the feel of a restaurant you’d find inside a fancy department store. Their varied menu has things like takoyaki, a classic turkey club sandwich, and a bunch of desserts (purple yam soufflé, for example). They also host a relatively affordable afternoon tea—$30 for one, served every day—that includes atypical open-faced sandwiches like one with pastrami and melted swiss. The best item is the warm, fluffy scone with clotted cream. You’ll get a teapot all to yourself, which comes on top of a candle to keep your tea warm throughout your meal.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0