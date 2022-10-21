Say what you will about LA Live or the infamously rebranded Crypto.com Arena (you'll always be Staples Center in our hearts), but it might be the only place on Earth where you can watch four different pro sports teams, a Jaden Smith concert, a 4-D movie, and whatever it is that goes on at “Xbox Plaza.” Which is to say, there’s a good chance you will end up here for something. And while there are plenty of absolutely fine establishments on-site, sometimes you want something a little better than a chain restaurant. And for those times, we created this guide. Here are the best places to eat and drink when you’re around LA Live.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO