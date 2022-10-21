Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Insane Arkansas scrimmage highlight rightfully lands on SC Top 10
Anthony Black dropped the hammer in Arkansas’s scrimmage against Rogers State a few days ago. The star freshman is already turning heads in Fayetteville. He’s just one of the impressive Class of 2022 recruiting class that Eric Musselman has put together. This latest highlight made its way to...
Joseph Pinion Kinda Overlooked but Stepped Up in Opener
Not getting the publicity of others, Russellville freshman may be answer to question.
hogville.net
Kickoff time, network set for Arkansas, Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Liberty will kickoff at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network Nov. 5 in Razorback Stadium. It will be Arkansas’ first instate game since Oct. 1 when they hosted Alabama. But in November Liberty is the first of three consecutive games in Fayetteville before closing out at Missouri on Nov. 25. The Razorbacks play host to LSU on Nov. 12 and Ole Miss Nov. 19.
hogville.net
KJ Jefferson, offense hopes to build off BYU performance
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a bye week, but prior to that they defeated BYU 52-35 piling up 644 yards of total offense. In that game, quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 29 of 40 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 32 yards. That was some return for Jefferson who was injured late in the Alabama game and didn’t play against Mississippi State. Now Jefferson and his teammates have turned their attention to Auburn who they face on Saturday.
hogville.net
Arkansas expects to see Auburn’s best effort on Saturday
While there is plenty of speculation about the future of head coach Bryan Harsin and Auburn has lost three straight games, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman expects the Tigers’ best effort on Saturday. That’s when Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will meet in an 11 a.m. game...
hogville.net
Barkley sees Arkansas’ hoops hype as warranted
Rogers State head coach Justin Barkley has heard a lot of preseason buzz about No. 10 Arkansas. Minutes after the Razorbacks downed the Division II Hillcats 83-49 in a scrimmage Monday night Bud Walton Arena, Barklely stated that he believes all the hype is warranted. “In my 13 years as...
hogville.net
Arkansas releases depth chart for Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart ahead of the Auburn game this Saturday morning. The Hogs and Auburn are both coming off a bye week. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. OFFENSE. WR 2 Ketron...
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman talks about bye week and previews Auburn game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are back in action this week heading to Alabama to take on the Auburn Tigers. Sam Pittman gave an update on the health of his team, what they did over the bye week and gives his thoughts on their upcoming game against the Tigers.
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Who coaches visited over the Bye Week and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – In this week’s Arkansas football recruiting report with Otis Kirk, Courtney and Otis talk about where Arkansas’ coaches have been over the bye week. They also talk about 2023 recruits Quincey Rhodes Jr., Shamar Easter and Derick Hunter Jr. You can watch the...
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Anthony Black and Trevon Brazile discuss win over Rogers State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks put on a show in their exhibition game with Division II opponent Rogers State. The Hogs took down the Hillcats 83-49 on Monday night in front of a crowd at Bud Walton Arena. Joseph Pinion led the team with 15...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Have You Heard About the Cannabis-Themed Eatery in Arkansas?
The next time you are in Little Rock, Arkansas and you have the munchies, Cheba Hut just might be the hippest place to go that's because it's the first cannabis-themed restaurant in Arkansas that's really groovy. Based out of Colorado, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott...
Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event
Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
Arkansas governor candidates ramp up efforts as election day closes in
With polls open for early voting and just two weeks until Election Day, candidates for Arkansas governor are full speed ahead.
Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
Arkansas Jan. 6 insurrection defendant Peter Stager due for status hearing Oct. 24
A Conway man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection has a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
KTLO
Owens Corning to expand in Fort Smith, create 50 new jobs
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The State of Arkansas announced Tuesday Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader based in Toledo, Ohio, is expanding its operations in Fort Smith for the second time in less than two years. The company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation, and roofing materials, began in February 2021 to build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Owens Corning will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road. As part of this expansion, the company will create 50 new jobs.”Expanding Owens Corning’s nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers’ long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years,” said Rachel Marcon, Vice President and General Manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning. “We appreciate the support and partnership with the State of Arkansas in this expansion.”
