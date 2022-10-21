ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Insane Arkansas scrimmage highlight rightfully lands on SC Top 10

Anthony Black dropped the hammer in Arkansas’s scrimmage against Rogers State a few days ago. The star freshman is already turning heads in Fayetteville. He’s just one of the impressive Class of 2022 recruiting class that Eric Musselman has put together. This latest highlight made its way to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Kickoff time, network set for Arkansas, Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Liberty will kickoff at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network Nov. 5 in Razorback Stadium. It will be Arkansas’ first instate game since Oct. 1 when they hosted Alabama. But in November Liberty is the first of three consecutive games in Fayetteville before closing out at Missouri on Nov. 25. The Razorbacks play host to LSU on Nov. 12 and Ole Miss Nov. 19.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

KJ Jefferson, offense hopes to build off BYU performance

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a bye week, but prior to that they defeated BYU 52-35 piling up 644 yards of total offense. In that game, quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 29 of 40 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 32 yards. That was some return for Jefferson who was injured late in the Alabama game and didn’t play against Mississippi State. Now Jefferson and his teammates have turned their attention to Auburn who they face on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas expects to see Auburn’s best effort on Saturday

While there is plenty of speculation about the future of head coach Bryan Harsin and Auburn has lost three straight games, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman expects the Tigers’ best effort on Saturday. That’s when Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will meet in an 11 a.m. game...
AUBURN, AL
hogville.net

Barkley sees Arkansas’ hoops hype as warranted

Rogers State head coach Justin Barkley has heard a lot of preseason buzz about No. 10 Arkansas. Minutes after the Razorbacks downed the Division II Hillcats 83-49 in a scrimmage Monday night Bud Walton Arena, Barklely stated that he believes all the hype is warranted. “In my 13 years as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas releases depth chart for Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart ahead of the Auburn game this Saturday morning. The Hogs and Auburn are both coming off a bye week. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. OFFENSE. WR 2 Ketron...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

WATCH: Sam Pittman talks about bye week and previews Auburn game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are back in action this week heading to Alabama to take on the Auburn Tigers. Sam Pittman gave an update on the health of his team, what they did over the bye week and gives his thoughts on their upcoming game against the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Owens Corning to expand in Fort Smith, create 50 new jobs

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The State of Arkansas announced Tuesday Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader based in Toledo, Ohio, is expanding its operations in Fort Smith for the second time in less than two years. The company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation, and roofing materials, began in February 2021 to build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Owens Corning will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road. As part of this expansion, the company will create 50 new jobs.”Expanding Owens Corning’s nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers’ long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years,” said Rachel Marcon, Vice President and General Manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning. “We appreciate the support and partnership with the State of Arkansas in this expansion.”
FORT SMITH, AR

