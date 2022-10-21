ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
EDMONDS, WA
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022

Rain is blessedly in the forecast for this weekend, so duck inside for chill events from Northwest Record Show to DogVideoFest and from Color of Biodiversity to International Archaeology Day. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Zoolights tickets now on sale

TACOMA, Wash.—Get your timed online tickets for the region’s longest-running light show! Zoolights has dazzled the South Sound community for 35 years, and this year will be no exception. The holiday tradition returns to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Nov. 25-Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays.
TACOMA, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Author Announces Book Signing

Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
TACOMA, WA
seattlerefined.com

MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut.com

Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle

Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
SEATTLE, WA
wshsolympian.com

WSHS Band: A Must-See Performance

One of the hallmarks of high school football is the band. Any chance they get to show off their passion and excitement is often shown through an impressive display of musicianship and athleticism. On Homecoming night, weeks of preparation came to a head as West Seattle High School’s marching band performed their yearly field show at the football game. Featuring baton spinning by drum majors Henry and Patrick Wood, the band performed Fall Out Boy’s Immortals, Lady Gaga’s Poker Face, and the school’s fight song.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound

On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
POULSBO, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Indian Cuisine restaurant at the center of Salmonella outbreak investigation

Public Health in Washington State’s King County is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Chili’s South Indian Cuisine in Seattle. The investigation is ongoing. “At this time, we have not identified how Salmonella was spread within the restaurant,” Public Health said. It says...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Washington lands versatile wing Christian King

Washington has landed a commitment from Seattle Prep School wing Christian King. The 6-foot-8 senior took an official visit to Washington on September 24th and is ultimately ending his recruitment process earlier than expected. While the official visit played a major role in his decision, it was also the effort put in by the coaching staff that helped King to his decision.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself

When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
WASHINGTON STATE

