FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
myedmondsnews.com
Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons
Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
Former KING 5 anchor authors Korean cookbook for kids and hosts Seattle events
SEATTLE — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Michelle Li. The former KING 5 anchor, now a weekday morning anchor at sister station KSDK in St. Louis, is back in Seattle for a special in-person reading of her new book, "A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food."
Seattle’s Famous Pike Place Market Has a Few Unsavory Residents
It is said to be home to a lot of spirits.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022
Rain is blessedly in the forecast for this weekend, so duck inside for chill events from Northwest Record Show to DogVideoFest and from Color of Biodiversity to International Archaeology Day. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has...
The Suburban Times
Zoolights tickets now on sale
TACOMA, Wash.—Get your timed online tickets for the region’s longest-running light show! Zoolights has dazzled the South Sound community for 35 years, and this year will be no exception. The holiday tradition returns to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Nov. 25-Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays.
Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'
The company shuttered five downtown Seattle locations months ago.
southsoundmag.com
Local Author Announces Book Signing
Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
Peek Inside Kenny G’s For Sale Breathtaking $85 Million Seattle Mansion
Seattle's most expensive house doesn't belong to Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos. You'd be surprised that Kenny G was once the owner of a Seattle mansion that's now the most expensive single-dwelling property on the market in Washington State. The property was built in 1995 and was once the home...
seattlerefined.com
Reimagine the storage spaces in your home with just one life-changing call
Patty Reguina loves cooking and working in her kitchen, but her cabinets were deep and when she would put things in them, she couldn't reach them! Her daughter Debbie was helping her out in the kitchen and had the same issue so when Patty mentioned ShelfGenie, Debbie said, "Let's give them a call!"
Here's The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Seattle
Stacker used data from TripAdvisor to find the most popular restaurant in the Emerald City.
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
Crosscut.com
Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle
Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
Rain brings people outside again in western Washington
Seattle, WA. – Relief from the wildfire smoke came to western Washington on Friday as the rainy weather has cleared most of it. In most cases, the rain usually forces people inside. But on Friday, KIRO 7 saw plenty of people in rain boots and jackets on the streets...
wshsolympian.com
WSHS Band: A Must-See Performance
One of the hallmarks of high school football is the band. Any chance they get to show off their passion and excitement is often shown through an impressive display of musicianship and athleticism. On Homecoming night, weeks of preparation came to a head as West Seattle High School’s marching band performed their yearly field show at the football game. Featuring baton spinning by drum majors Henry and Patrick Wood, the band performed Fall Out Boy’s Immortals, Lady Gaga’s Poker Face, and the school’s fight song.
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
foodsafetynews.com
Indian Cuisine restaurant at the center of Salmonella outbreak investigation
Public Health in Washington State’s King County is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Chili’s South Indian Cuisine in Seattle. The investigation is ongoing. “At this time, we have not identified how Salmonella was spread within the restaurant,” Public Health said. It says...
Chronicle
Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point
For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
Washington lands versatile wing Christian King
Washington has landed a commitment from Seattle Prep School wing Christian King. The 6-foot-8 senior took an official visit to Washington on September 24th and is ultimately ending his recruitment process earlier than expected. While the official visit played a major role in his decision, it was also the effort put in by the coaching staff that helped King to his decision.
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
