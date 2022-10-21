One of the hallmarks of high school football is the band. Any chance they get to show off their passion and excitement is often shown through an impressive display of musicianship and athleticism. On Homecoming night, weeks of preparation came to a head as West Seattle High School’s marching band performed their yearly field show at the football game. Featuring baton spinning by drum majors Henry and Patrick Wood, the band performed Fall Out Boy’s Immortals, Lady Gaga’s Poker Face, and the school’s fight song.

