Future Coasts IPA to be Featured Neshaminy Creek Variety Pack; Key Lime Also Newest Hazy IPA Flavor

recipesgram.com
Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)
These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
New Entenmann’s cake truffles land on store shelves in two flavors
Entenmann’s has added two new snacks to its baked-goods lineup. Entenmann’s Chocolate Delight Cake Truffles and Cookies & Crème Cake Truffles are available now. Each package contains eight truffles with two per tray, individually wrapped. Chocolate Delight is chocolate cake bites covered in a chocolate coating. Cookes...
thebrewermagazine.com
Sketchbook Delves into Lighter Side of Pumpkin Beers
It takes some effort to make a lighter pumpkin beer that evokes the flavor and essence of fall. For years the thought of “pumpkin spiced” beers meant a dark base littered with spices, leaving a usually sweet finish. Sketchbook wanted to try something different and starting in 2016,...
Taste Test: WhistlePig’s Solid (But Not Spectacular) New Boss Hog Rye Is Still as Unusual as Ever
WhistlePig’s annual Boss Hog release keeps getting weirder and weirder, but ultimately that’s a good thing for people who are interested in whiskey innovation. The cask finish on this high-priced, instant collector’s item rye whiskey changes from year to year, and the 2022 edition might just be the most unusual yet. A few years ago, I might have said the same thing about WhistlePig’s Boss Hog VII: Magellan’s Atlantic, which was finished in Spanish oak and South American teakwood. Two years later, Boss Hog IX: Siren’s Song has arrived, a single-barrel, sourced rye whiskey that brings that previous oddity to mind...
Epicurious
Whiskey Daisy
If any mixed drink demonstrates the flexibility of some classic cocktail forms, it is the daisy. While most versions of the drink agree that a daisy is essentially a sour where the sweet stuff is a liqueur (instead of just sugar), a brief skim through the classic cocktail guides of yesteryear will show how broad an umbrella that is. Often that liqueur is orange, but sometimes it is yellow Chartreuse or even maraschino. Daisies can have a little club soda or not—and sometimes they can have quite a bit. Other versions seem to land closer to a fix, dashed with fruit syrup—or even served on shaved ice.
The best flavored Lemonade for your family￼
There’s nothing quite like a cold glass of lemonade. And what could make lemonade even better? Making flavored lemonade with your kids! This fun and easy recipe is perfect for kids and adults. About the best lemonade recipe. Nothing is more refreshing than having a cold drink waiting for...
These Martha Stewart-inspired pumpkin bars are packed with the best flavors of fall
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. Fall slipped quietly through the side door a few weeks ago with its cooler, crisper air, and I didn't even notice....
Epicurious
You Can Teach a Whiskey Sour New Tricks
There are few classic cocktails more important than the whiskey sour. Don’t let its ubiquity devalue it: You might feel real suave when you’re playing “stump the bartender” by requesting some obscure gem from the annals of mixology, but there’s no shame in holding the everyday standards dear. After all, the catering bartender at your cousin’s wedding probably couldn’t turn out a boulevardier or sbagliato, but I’m willing to bet they could serve up the whiskey sour that got you through it.
