Future Coasts IPA to be Featured Neshaminy Creek Variety Pack; Key Lime Also Newest Hazy IPA Flavor

If any mixed drink demonstrates the flexibility of some classic cocktail forms, it is the daisy. While most versions of the drink agree that a daisy is essentially a sour where the sweet stuff is a liqueur (instead of just sugar), a brief skim through the classic cocktail guides of yesteryear will show how broad an umbrella that is. Often that liqueur is orange, but sometimes it is yellow Chartreuse or even maraschino. Daisies can have a little club soda or not—and sometimes they can have quite a bit. Other versions seem to land closer to a fix, dashed with fruit syrup—or even served on shaved ice.

10 DAYS AGO