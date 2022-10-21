Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
Here be dragons: Tour map shows some of Westfield’s decorated haunts
WESTFIELD — For Nathan Halla, Halloween is more than just one day of the year. “I have always loved Halloween,” he said. “I love everything about it. I used to get excited every year when the air got crisp and you could smell people’s fireplaces. I loved drawing Halloween pictures, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, scary movies ... all of it!”
Grand opening ceremony of UpliftingArt in Westfield
There will be a grand opening ceremony of UpliftingArt in Westfield on Saturday.
This Halloween Attraction Is Just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
Popular Halloween events planned across Western Mass.
If you haven’t gotten your scare on yet for Halloween this season, time is a wastin’ as the spooky day is just around the corner. At least three popular attractions over the years have made it to the top of the scare-o-meter: Monster Mash Scream Park at McCray’s Farm, Fright Fest at Six Flags New England and DementedFX Haunted House.
WTNH.com
Freebie Friday: Cumberland Farms coffee, UConn tickets
Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a fun time of year to get out with the family. Many activities will cost you money, but we’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few festive freebies. They say the best things in life are free, and at Cumberland Farms, it’s coffee. Every Friday through the end of the month, grab a cup.
6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley
Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
7 haunted New England hayrides to visit for frightful fun this October
Halloween is almost here, and one great way to experience the thrills of the season is by taking a haunted hayride. Across New England several local farms, groups and recreational venues put on annual haunted hayrides for those who dare to get scared. Check out the list below of some...
Friends of Agawam Veterans Cemetery dedicate memorial bricks and benches
More than 100 people gathered at the state Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam Sunday morning to dedicate 27 memorial bricks and four benches installed at the cemetery. The president of the Friends of the Agawam Veterans Cemetery, Paul Barabani, said the 27 bricks dedicated are the first such memorials placed at the cemetery this past year. Supply chain failures due to the pandemic left the producers of the engraved bricks without materials to work with, he explained.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Cinderella!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the shelter princess named Cinderella. The one-year-old beauty, like the movie character, has a soft strawberry blonde coat, accented in ivory. Her friends say she has inquisitive eyes, and is always innocently asking if she could steal the heart of each person she meets.
Amazing Drone Video Shows Off Old Railroad Station in Massachusetts by Flying Right Through the Front Doors
Union Station in Palmer, Massachusettes is a historic railroad station built in 1894 and sits at the junction of what today is the CSX and New England Central railroads. Many years were spent restoring this beautiful landmark to its original glory and today it serves as a restaurant called The Steaming Tender.
Stop & Shops one-day career fair at all locations
Stop & Shops across western Massachusetts will host a one-day career fair on Saturday.
Clothing drive for family after house fire in Ludlow
After the Chappel's lost their house and belongings in a house fire on October 12, there is a clothing drive for the family on Sunday.
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
N.J. town residents are sick of Netflix fans driving to ‘The Watcher’ house
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house at 657 Boulevard — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
Construction on Railroad Avenue in Wilbraham begins Monday
There will be construction on Boston road taking place during the week of October 24 to November 11.
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of fun and decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Comments / 0