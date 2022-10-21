Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
QND, Macomb to renew rivalry in opening round of Class 4A football playoffs
QUINCY — When the team bus rolled into the Quincy Notre Dame parking lot at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Raiders football coach Jack Cornell didn’t know which road his team would be taking in the postseason. As soon as Cornell knew, he told the players he’d spread the...
Herald & Review
Sullivan-Okaw Valley football's playoffs hopes fall short in Week 9 loss to Clinton
SULLIVAN — Sullivan-Okaw Valley football's remarkable season came to an end on Friday as its bid to pick up a fifth win and become playoff eligible fell short against Clinton, 28-20. Sullivan was 4-4 entering Week 9 and a victory would have made the team eligible for the playoffs...
Sycamores topped by Redbirds on Homecoming
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State rallied from a 20-0 deficit to have a chance to win at the end, but an interception by Keondre Jackson sealed the game for Illinois State. Cade Chambers threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and Dante Hendrix added 107 yards receiving with a score. Chambers also rushed […]
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week Wee Tee Golf Center
The Wee Tee Golf Center was a beloved Peoria landmark that started back in 1949. In 1985 Kelly and Bruce Mehl bought Wee Tee and upgraded it to a state of the art miniature golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. In 2017 OSF bought the property...
agupdate.com
Multiple combines in the field get harvest off to a good start
STANFORD, Ill. — The Loeffler family in McLean County had some of the first combines in cornfields in central Illinois, harvesting on Sept. 12. Two weeks later they had harvested 2,000 acres of corn and started soybeans. Most of the time they have two combines in the field at...
1470 WMBD
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria
An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
1470 WMBD
All of Metamora under Boil Order
METAMORA, Ill. – Officials in Metamora say the entire village is under a boil order for at least the next several days. Authorities say that’s because of a water main break near Route 89 and Monroe. About 1,700 customers are impacted by the boil order. The boil order...
25newsnow.com
Winning design: New Peoria flag is unveiled
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday morning, Peoria County leaders unveil the new county flag at the riverfront museum. Peoria Resident Aaron Broomfield created this winning design, and it has the same them color scheme as the city of Peoria’s flag with green, blue, and yellow. The flag was...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages garage at East Peoria senior living facility
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – No one was hurt but a garage at a senior living facility in East Peoria was damaged by fire late Thursday morning. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says when crews were called to the Accolade Healthcare facility off Centennial Drive, an evacuation had begun.
25newsnow.com
Daytime lane closures to take place on Interstate 74 near Goodfield
GOODFIELD (25 News Now) - There will be slow travel as you head toward Bloomington-Normal next week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that there will be daytime lane closures in both directions of Interstate 74 over the Mackinaw River, just east of the Illinois 117 interchange, or exit 112 at Goodfield.
1470 WMBD
Teen shot Friday night in Central Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager was injured after he was shot Friday evening in Central Peoria. Peoria Police were called to an area near Hanssler Place and Broadway around 6:00 p.m. for a ten round ShotSpotter alert, followed by a three-round alert. The teen, officials say, was taken to...
videtteonline.com
'March for Queer Rights' led by Jakai Martin protests homophobia on ISU's campus
"We're here, we're queer, and President Kinzy has got to hear," protestors shouted to the windows of Hovey Hall. LGBTQIA+ rights protestors, led by Jakai Martin, marched through Illinois State University's quad Friday afternoon carrying signs and chanting slogans. The protests come as a result of a recent physical and...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen hurt in Friday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Hanssler Place and Broadway Street in Peoria. According to a Peoria police press release, officers located a 16-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds while responding to a shot spotter in the area. The 16-year-old was...
Central Illinois Proud
$4 million headed to Washington for realignment of risky road/intersection
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — City and state leaders announced Friday that $4 million is headed to the city of Washington. Illinois congressman Darin LaHood stopped in the city to announce the funds for a long-over due infrastructure project. Gary Manier, Washington’s mayor, said drivers have been riding down a...
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person shot on Peoria’s south side
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth said officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, but the injuries are not life-threatening. Police said they were called to the 2300 block of West Ann Street, near South Westmoreland Avenue, after a ShotSpotter alert. The victim was taken...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week: Castle’s Patio Inn
Back in August of this year, I heard that one of my favorite Peoria places, Castle’s Patio Inn, was starting a local author library, so I took two of my books, a few copies of POP magazine and donated them after having lunch with Michelle, who has just recently become the new owner of Castle’s Patio Inn!
25newsnow.com
BPD investigating attempted carjacking, shooting at grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington police are looking for “multiple suspects” after a morning attempted carjacking that resulted in shots fired. Sergeant John Fermon said the attempted carjacking occurred around 8 a.m. near the HyVee along Veteran’s Parkway. Multiple suspects attempted to steal a car containing a single passenger. During the struggle between the victim and suspect, shots were fired, according to Fermon.
