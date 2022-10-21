Read full article on original website
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Fourteen items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
COSTCO fans have been crushed to learn several of their beloved products will soon be discontinued and taken off the shelves. Luckily, The U.S. Sun has compiled a list of 14 products that will soon get the boot from the warehouse, thanks to YouTube shopping gurus, and a list from the blog Eat This Not That.
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
The Man Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Is Coming For Whole Foods' Mac And Cheese
We all know that times are tough when it comes to grocery shopping. Food inflation is the worst it's been in 40 years, and along with prices being higher than ever, some customers have noticed some allegedly shady practices in the packaging of foods they once loved. Skimpflation, a term used to describe dips in quality in both the service and production industries, seems to be on the rise (via NPR). Additionally, shrinkflation has customers scrutinizing packages.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Texas
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
Buy Krispy Kreme Doughnuts At McDonald’s For A Limited Time
McDonald’s offers a variety of menu items for a limited time. The popular McRib makes its return from time to time as do a variety of different McCafe items. For a limited time, at an extremely limited number of McDonald’s you’ll be able to purchase Krispy Kreme doughnuts!
'A perfect rescue': $4,000 raised after coyote struck by car, lodged in grill overnight
When Emily Brann saw the coyote stuck in the grill of a sedan, she thought, "Oh my gosh, she's not going to make it." Blood dripped from the female coyote's feet onto the front of the car, a minor injury considering the force of a vehicle striking and dragging her paw pads on the pavement, Brann said. The...
State Fair of Texas draws about 2.5M visitors for the 2022 season
The 2022 State Fair of Texas is in the books and it was well-attended. Fair officers estimate attendance at about 2.5 million, an average of more than 100,000 per day during the fair’s 24-day run.
Inside the history of 5 classic Halloween treats
Even as candy prices rise, those hungry trick-or-treaters will soon arrive. Here's a look at five classic sweets from candy corn to Reese's cups.
Take A Guess: How Does Massachusetts Take Their Bagels?
All right, Berkshire County bagel lovers. How do you take your bagels? Toasted? Slathered with plain cream cheese? How about topped with egg, cheese, and sausage? Or perhaps cream cheese and lox(smoked salmon)?. Forget about the toppings for a second. How about the bagel itself? Nowadays, you can find bagels...
Mezcal Day 2022: These Mezcal Offerings Are Worthy Additions To Your Liquor Display
Mezcal is a spirit that's gaining interest in America and for National Mezcal Day, we've got a few for you to check out.
Cigar Review: Partagas Añejo Petit Robusto (2022, First Batch)
In early 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG)’s Partagas brand launched a new small batch series known as the Partagas Añejo. Añejo brands typically refer to extra-aged tobaccos, and in the case of the Partagas Añejo, the cigar features two aged wrappers intermixed in a barber-pole format. The barber-pole format is something that has not been seen in the Partagas brand up until this point. What is perhaps most interesting is the barber pole combines Cameroon with Connecticut Shade. Cameroon is a wrapper long associated with the non-Cuban Partagas brand. On the other hand, it was only recently that a Connecticut Shade wrapper was introduced under Partagas with the Partagas Cortado. Forged Cigar Company has said the Partagas Añejo will be a seasonal small batch release. At the time of this assessment, the company announced its plans for a second small batch release. Today we take a closer look at the Partagas Añejo in the Petit Robusto size from the first batch released in early 2022.
Chutney recalled in Ontario because of pieces of glass in product
Quality International Foods is recalling Aman’s brand Mango Chutney recalled because of pieces of glass in the product. The recalled product has been sold in Ontario, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. Aman’sMango Chutney300 gBatch Number: MAC21l16BBD: 08/20236 70999 00457 2. The recalled...
McDonald's Is Bringing Krispy Kreme Donuts to the Menu at Select Locations
The fast food chain mashup will offer customers three classic Krispy Kreme flavors Alongside McFlurries, sundaes and apple pies, McDonald's will soon be dishing out another dessert: Krispy Kreme donuts. On Oct. 26, nine restaurants in Kentucky will serve the glazed goodies as part of a company test. And McDonald's is set to sell three classic flavors. Not only will the original glazed be available to customers, but the chocolate iced with sprinkles is also on the list. The third treat is the raspberry filled donut, which is glazed...
