Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
intheknow.com

This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home

When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
HAWAII STATE
The US Sun

I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement

A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
NBC Miami

Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season

Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones. From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit. Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa...
Golf.com

I Tried It: Bombas socks really are as comfortable as they say

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
macaronikid.com

A Note From Your Publisher: The one about my extra Spirits tix 📝

I have a date with my hubs tonight. We love a good haunted date night, especially because we were married in October, so we are both pretty excited to check out Spirits and Spirits at Four Mile Historic Park. Who wants to go, too?. You see, I have two extra...
The Independent

9 best bath mats that keep feet warm and cosy on chilly tile floors

While a lot of bathroom décor is fairly permanent – tiles, mirrors etc – bath mats are an accessory that allows you to switch things up and have a bit of fun. Of course, they’re practical too, providing a non-slip surface for when you get out of the bath or shower.There are almost endless amounts of bath mats out there to choose from. But what makes a good one? One that is plush, to keep your feet warm even on icy cold days when tiles can be very chilly. And one that is absorbent, to dry your feet and stop...
macaronikid.com

Tots n Tune! Music fun for babies & tots

The Falcetti School of Music is offering drop-ins for their weekly group music class Tots n Tune!. My children love Tots n Tune. They are learning about movement and music and get to try a variety of musical instruments. They look forward to it every week and love learning from "teacher Lisa".
macaronikid.com

Halloween in the Haunted Peat Bog ’22

It’s getting spooky here at SHADOW Lake Nature Preserve! Please join us for a fun-filled family event on October 30th as we celebrate and demystify some of the creepy, crawly, and mysterious—yet ecologically important—creatures we coexist with. Enjoy kids’ crafts and activities, exciting games and raffles, pre-packaged...
CNN

The best travel pillow of 2022

CNN Underscored spent weeks testing 12 of the most popular and highest-rated travel pillows on the market. And while many of the pillows we tested had their merits, there were two clear winners.

