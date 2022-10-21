ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Meghan Markle Will Never Return to Acting

Meghan Markle is done with acting for good. Speaking to Variety, Meghan revealed she likely won't ever return to the film industry since Hollywood has "shifted quite a bit since I was a part of it." "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,"...
Martin Scorsese Calls Interest in Box Office Totals ‘Repulsive’

Martin Scorsese is no stranger to making claims that upset the Hollywood establishment. Recently he insisted there’s no correlation between quality and profit. After his comments about his distate for Marvel movies caused some serious uproar in the film industry, it seems he’s doubling down on his opinions.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Is Being Turned Into NFTs

Warner Bros. is taking a big step into the crypto world, making them the first movie studio to do so. They’re selling a Lord Of The Rings NFT. For the uninitiated, an NFT is a non-fungible token. That means that it’s a digital indicator of one’s ownership of a piece of non-physical media. Before NFTs, most movies, music, or art have just been copies of the same file, which can be reproduced and easily shared. NFTs are different because there are only as many copies of the content as there are NFTs. Confusing? We know.
The Best ’90s Movies

For those who lived through them, it can be very hard to believe the 1990s were more than 25 years ago. (Okay fine. It is very hard for me to believe it.) Disney’s Aladdin, the top-grossing movie of 1992, is now as old as Disney’s original One Hundred and One Dalmatians was when Aladdin first came out. Time stops for no man, dog, or blue genie.
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.

