Warner Bros. is taking a big step into the crypto world, making them the first movie studio to do so. They’re selling a Lord Of The Rings NFT. For the uninitiated, an NFT is a non-fungible token. That means that it’s a digital indicator of one’s ownership of a piece of non-physical media. Before NFTs, most movies, music, or art have just been copies of the same file, which can be reproduced and easily shared. NFTs are different because there are only as many copies of the content as there are NFTs. Confusing? We know.

5 DAYS AGO