Sanford, NC

chapelboro.com

Contentious Meadowview Housing Development Approved by Chatham Commissioners

Traffic, stormwater and noise were all complaints voiced by neighboring residents at Monday’s Chatham County Commissioners meeting over a proposed 788-unit housing development near Chapel Ridge. Commissioners approved the Parks at Meadowview development, despite the concerns, in a 3-2 vote. Chairperson Karen Howard, Diana Hales and Mike Dasher approved...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville leaders break ground on $11.5 million tennis facility, plan to open courts in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville leaders broke ground Friday morning on a new tennis center. City leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at 1300 Bragg Blvd. The 6,594-square-foot center will feature 15 tennis courts, one of which will be used as a championship competition court, four pickleball courts, locker rooms, a lounge, a learning area and a pro shop. As an attraction for beginners, amateurs and professionals, the $11.5 million facility will serve youth and adult tennis programs for both instruction and competition.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Scotland Health selects new board members

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Sign up for the annual Christmas parade

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.
LAURINBURG, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
LAURINBURG, NC
chapelboro.com

Pittsboro Is Updating Its Land Use Plan. Here’s What You Need To Know.

In 2012, Pittsboro adopted the town’s first Land Use Plan — a comprehensive plan sketching out the community’s vision for its future, intended to guide policy recommendations and funding and infrastructure decisions. Ten years later, the town is now in the process of updating the plan, soliciting feedback from community stakeholders through interviews and a survey.
PITTSBORO, NC

