Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
Contentious Meadowview Housing Development Approved by Chatham Commissioners
Traffic, stormwater and noise were all complaints voiced by neighboring residents at Monday’s Chatham County Commissioners meeting over a proposed 788-unit housing development near Chapel Ridge. Commissioners approved the Parks at Meadowview development, despite the concerns, in a 3-2 vote. Chairperson Karen Howard, Diana Hales and Mike Dasher approved...
nsjonline.com
Spring Lake claims new town manager hire was approved by Local Government Commission — it wasn’t
RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell issued a sternly worded press statement refuting a claim that the Town of Spring Lake’s new hire for town manager was approved by the Local Government Commission (LGC). On Oct. 10, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine...
Fayetteville leaders break ground on $11.5 million tennis facility, plan to open courts in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville leaders broke ground Friday morning on a new tennis center. City leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at 1300 Bragg Blvd. The 6,594-square-foot center will feature 15 tennis courts, one of which will be used as a championship competition court, four pickleball courts, locker rooms, a lounge, a learning area and a pro shop. As an attraction for beginners, amateurs and professionals, the $11.5 million facility will serve youth and adult tennis programs for both instruction and competition.
'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media
The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it.
Scotland Health selects new board members
LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
NC pastor blasts school board for equity initiative: 'We are failing Black students in the name of diversity'
Pastor and activist John Amanchukwu ripped Wake County, North Carolina's school board for failing to provide Black students with opportunities while promoting equity.
Sign up for the annual Christmas parade
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.
AW SHUCKS: Richmond County industries thanked with oyster roast
ROCKINGHAM — Manufacturing leaders from across Richmond County were treated to steamed oysters at the Richmond County Airport Thursday evening for the annual Industry Appreciation event. The annual shindig is sponsored by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development as a “thank you” to the largest local...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
'It hurts': Fayetteville community activists work to address violence at 'Heal the Ville' rally
Community activists in Fayetteville are working to address the violence through their annual stop the violence rally.
Missing Durham County man found after extensive search, Sheriff's office confirms
72-year-old Tommy Watkins was found just after midnight. He's at the hospital to be checked out, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.
cbs17
Police ‘suspect juveniles’ in Cary mobile home fire, firefighters on scene
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and firefighters are responding to a fire in Cary Sunday afternoon, according to Cary dispatch. Officials said crews were called to the 1100 block of Morrisville Carpenter Road at about 1:46 p.m. Morrisville Police said they are at the scene and they “suspect juveniles.”...
Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November
LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
'We need answers:' Family of mental health nurse practitioner killed at work demands better protection for nurses
DURHAM, N.C. — The family of a mental health nurse practitioner who was stabbed to death while working in Durham this week is calling for more protection for nurses on the job. The State Nurses Association is echoing those calls for change. June Onkundi was working at the Freedom...
WRAL
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a tenth grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
Early Voting Has Started! Find Your Polling Place!
A list of where North Carolinians in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area can vote early for the 2022 NC midterm elections.
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Is Updating Its Land Use Plan. Here’s What You Need To Know.
In 2012, Pittsboro adopted the town’s first Land Use Plan — a comprehensive plan sketching out the community’s vision for its future, intended to guide policy recommendations and funding and infrastructure decisions. Ten years later, the town is now in the process of updating the plan, soliciting feedback from community stakeholders through interviews and a survey.
cbs17
Orange County inmate charged with death by distribution to woman, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Police Department arrested a man already in prison on one charge of death by distribution on Friday. Walter Wrenn, 36, was already in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges when multiple agencies responded to a medical call on Summit Drive in the city.
Fayetteville State spearheads new development on Murchison Road
Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are coming to the Fayetteville State's strip mall once called Bronco Square. Now it's being renamed Bronco Midtown to connect FSU's expanding campus to the city's downtown district.
Comments / 0