Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Diagnosis Announced
The New Orleans Pelicans have given an update on Zion Williamson after he got injured on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz.
How Did He Do It? Watch Steph Curry's Miraculous Finish
Steph Curry had an incredible finish at the rim in Friday night's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate Says He Needs To Leave The Lakers: "He Needs A Refresh And A Restart..."
Anthony Morrow explains why Russell Westbrook needs to leave the Lakers.
Lakers HC Darvin Ham explains why he benched Russell Westbrook in loss
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-3 on Sunday night, and the team’s head coach offered a strong response when asked about his decision to bench point guard Russell Westbrook late in the game. Last season was a disaster for the Lakers. However, with no cap space and few...
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
Gordon Hayward liked a tweet suggesting a trade where he joins the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Magic Johnson reportedly in talks to buy minority stake in Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis could soon have a very famous co-owner. Los Angeles Lakers legend-turned-businessman Magic Johnson is in talks to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders, according to Semafor's Liz Hoffman. Per the report, Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks and the group is conducting due diligence with the team.
Magic Johnson Reportedly Wants To Buy Into 1 NFL Team
NBA legend Magic Johnson has spared no expense in adding several sports franchises to his portfolio. But there's one NFL team that he would like to add. According to Semafor, Johnson is interested in buying a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. To that end, the NBA legend is already in talks with investors to obtain a minority share in the franchise from principal owner Mark Davis.
Zion Williamson On The Pelicans Having A Big 4: "I Haven't Played With A Team Like This In My Entire Life... This Is A Special Team..."
Zion Williamson spoke on the Pelicans having a big 4 of himself, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off His Mind-Blowing Physique At The Gym, NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter
Shaquille O'Neal is truly one of the game's all-time greats. At his absolute peak, he was an unstoppable force on the court who led the Los Angeles Lakers to a historic three-peat from 2000 to 2002, but Shaq was so gifted, that you were still left wondering how much more he could have achieved on a basketball court.
Former Pistons Bad Boy now playing by the rules in role with NBA
Joe Dumars, a member of the Detroit Pistons teams that won titles in 1989 and 1990, is the NBA's latest disciplinarian.
The Highest-Paid Players In The 1998-99 NBA Season: Patrick Ewing Was The Most Expensive Player In The League
Check out the 10 most expensive NBA players in 1999.
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
Coming into Sunday's afternoon match against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers were optimistic about grabbing their first win of the season. At home, with their guys healthy, the Purple and Gold started the game well enough and even built a lead in the second half before it all fell apart.
Welcome to the NBA, rook: Steph cooks Keegan with filthy move
Defending Paul George is one thing. Guarding Steph Curry is an entirely different task, and Kings rookie Keegan Murray found out the hard way Sunday night. Midway through the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry got Murray on a switch and proceeded to absolutely cook the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2022.
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
The Superteam That Would Beat Kevin Durant's All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series
Kevin Durant has a powerful superteam, but Fadeaway World can still beat his team.
