The Phillies took a 3-1 lead in the NLCS last night after scoring 10 runs on 11 hits. They will be looking to send the Padres back home empty-handed. Philadelphia puts its ace, Zack Wheeler, on the mound this afternoon. This will be Wheeler’s fourth start of the 2022 postseason. In his previous starts, the right-handed pitcher is 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA. He has worked 19 1⁄3 innings, striking out 17 and only walking three in that span. The Phillies show no signs of their power hitting slowing down; Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto both homered last night, and Rhys Hoskins was having so much fun he homered twice.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO