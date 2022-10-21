Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
South Side Sox
Postseason Gamethread: Padres at Phillies (NLCS Game 5), Astros at Yankees (ALCS Game 4)
The Phillies took a 3-1 lead in the NLCS last night after scoring 10 runs on 11 hits. They will be looking to send the Padres back home empty-handed. Philadelphia puts its ace, Zack Wheeler, on the mound this afternoon. This will be Wheeler’s fourth start of the 2022 postseason. In his previous starts, the right-handed pitcher is 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA. He has worked 19 1⁄3 innings, striking out 17 and only walking three in that span. The Phillies show no signs of their power hitting slowing down; Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto both homered last night, and Rhys Hoskins was having so much fun he homered twice.
South Side Sox
Soxivus 2022: The Airing of Grievances
I gotta lot of problems with you people, and now you’re gonna hear about it!. — Jerry Stiller as Frank Costanza from Seinfeld’s “The Strike.”. While White Sox fans have the comfort of social media to scream into the void, it seems only fitting that in a year that started and ended with pacemaker problems, we honor the traditions of Festivus — with a South Side Sox twist.
South Side Sox
Managerial mayhem
When Tony La Russa announced he would not be returning as the White Sox skipper for the 2023 season, GM Rick Hahn assured fans there would be a real managerial search this time around. The narrative was expanded upon, with Hahn saying targeted candidates would be ones with recent championship experience and did not have to be tied to the White Sox. And yet, here we are 20 days later, with rumors swirling on the South Side about candidates who do and don’t fall into this criteria.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Jerry Reinsdorf
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Glendale Desert Dogs Weekly Review (October 17-23, 2022)
Moises Castillo: .125/.222/.125 — 1 BB, 2 K, 1 R, 2 RBI. Adam Hackenberg: .231/.286/.231 — 1 BB, 4 K, 1 R, 2 RBI. Another .500 week for the Desert Dogs, who are 8-8 on the season. Thanks to run differential (best in the league right now), they own the third spot in the standings.
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Podcast 126 — Soxivus Airing of Grievances
Happy Soxivus! We are following up our first year celebrating Soxivus in 2021 with a full two months of celebrating in 2022. Ready or not, here we come. We’re overjoyed to have Father Soxivus — the man who hatched the plan last year — Tommy Barbee with us on these podcasts. Joining Tommy to start the festivities is host Brett Ballantini and Jordan Hass, Allie Wesel, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Joe Resis, Chrystal O’Keefe, Adrian Serrano and Jacki Krestel.
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: Astros 6, Yankees 5 (ALCS Game 4)
Sunday’s ALCS Game 4 was a winner-take-all showdown in the Bronx. New York was living on a prayer, hoping their bats would wake up after only scoring four runs in the previous three games. While the Yanks finally put more than a few tallies on the board, the explosive Houston offense had New York’s number. The Astros outscored the Yankees, 6-5, securing their fourth trip to the World Series in the last six years.
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: Phillies 4, Padres 3 (NLCS Game 5)
Does anyone else still think firing a manager midseason doesn’t shake things up? Yeah, me neither. Philadelphia was 22-29 on June 2 when they fired Joe Girardi. (The White Sox were 23-26 at the time.) The Phillies are now headed to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, four games to one, in the NLCS.
South Side Sox
Planet White Sox Podcast 2 — A three-point plan for 2023
Strap in, it’s a bumpy right and rough visit to Planet White Sox these days — but Trooper Galactus sees a possible sunrise on the horizon. He and Brett Ballantini discuss all things South Side in our second episode:. An introduction to Trooper’s Should I Stay or Should...
Comments / 0