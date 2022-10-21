Read full article on original website
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note
Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
I found a Walmart secret hidden clearance item for $25 – it’s listed online for $399
A TIKTOKER has revealed the ultimate savings possible with Walmart's secret clearance. Brand name beats headphones, a kids' swing-set, and even a full-sized treadmill were among the items scored in this shopping trip. TikTok user this_is_nt revealed savings of nearly 94 percent through Walmart's secret clearance in a recent video.
I’m a retail expert – the hidden way Walmart is using your picture to warn other stores if you steal from self-checkout
WALMART'S self-checkout aisle is not as unprotected as it seems, using cameras to keep track of customer activity. According to a retail theft expert, Walmart has protection systems in place in order to curb the amount of theft that goes on at the stores. Jeremiah Korn, an Asset Protection Investigator...
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 Deals for Days: What is it? When is it? Can you score early deals?
Walmart is gearing up for Black Friday and will once again hold its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days in November. The retailer said it will spread out the savings across three scheduled sales that, like last year, will run consecutively. Deals for Days will also offer a variety...
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
Black Friday deals 2022 — date and best early sales
Black Friday deals are showing up earlier than ever. Here's what's worth buying now along with what to expect in the coming weeks.
I’m a savvy shopper – there’s a barcode secret that can save you 50% at Walmart, and I’m shocked it’s not used more
A SAVVY shopping trick at Walmart could save you up to 50% on certain items - and it's by simply scanning the barcode in-store. Tiktok user Nathan Kennedy, who teaches his followers about money, has shared the Walmart hack for your next shopping trip. Nathan said: "Here's a Walmart hack...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Black Friday deals are already here! See Walmart, Target, more
Retailers are rolling out holiday deals earlier than ever this year. Many stores have Christmas items on shelves across from Halloween decorations and some shoppers say it’s too early.
8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year
Several retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.
Walmart: People are only just realising what the logo actually stands for
While Walmart is well-known for being one of the USA’s top general retailers and for offering too-hard-to-pass-up deals and discounts, turns out that not too many people knew what their logo actually means. The logo of Walmart contains its name written in white letters on a blue background, and...
10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club
As a consumer, you have lots of choices when it comes to where to shop. But in these days of inflation and accompanying rising prices, you're undoubtedly feeling the pinch at the cash register. If...
