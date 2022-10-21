ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

The Best French Fries In Boise According To You

I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

What Happened to the Popular Paddles Up Poke in Caldwell?

Caldwell’s gorgeous Indian Creek Plaza is a classic example of “If you build it, they will come.”. If you’re not familiar with the backstory behind the development of Indian Creek Plaza, we dove deep into it a few months back. This is an abridged version. Over 70 years ago, Indian Creek was stinky and rats, so local leaders decided the best way to solve the problem was to entomb the creek under cement.
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant

Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
BOISE, ID
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Post Register

North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday

An alligator was caught in New Plymouth and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog on Southeast First Avenue south of New Plymouth when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Boise Area Has Sadly Lost At Least 30 Businesses in 2022

For many local businesses, the last two years have been an absolute rollercoaster. One of the first lows came in the form of the Idaho Stay Home Order issued to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the Gem State. When it went into effect on March 25, 2020, some businesses that were considered "non-essential" had to close their doors completely. Others seriously had to alter the way they did business. Ultimately, the amount of revenue the businesses were making took a HUGE hit.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

One year later: the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting. A disturbed man killed two people, Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, and injured many others before taking his own life. In the days and weeks that followed the shooting the stories of...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge

In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
CALDWELL, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week

Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.
EAGLE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy