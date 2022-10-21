ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
BOISE, ID
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho

It’s not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But the Idaho Statesman reports Fish and Game Department officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in the brush of a rural neighborhood about 40 miles northwest of Boise. Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson says a New Plymouth resident was walking their dog Thursday when they noticed something moving in the brush. Further investigation revealed the alligator. The animal was moved to a horse trailer until wildlife officials could pick it up.
IDAHO STATE
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You

I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
BOISE, ID
North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
BOISE, ID
Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant

Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
BOISE, ID
Should Idaho lawmakers have a say over special sessions?

Next month, Idaho voters will decide whether their legislators should be able to meet in a special session whenever they choose by amending the state’s constitution. Democrats and Republicans are split on the issue, with one side saying it’s a waste of money, while the other contends it’s a check on the governor’s office.
IDAHO STATE
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
BOISE, ID
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge

In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
CALDWELL, ID
Boise State football coaches review Air Force game, look ahead to CSU

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The news conference has concluded. The video posted above is a recording of the entire session. The Boise State University football team is back at home this weekend, looking to stay undefeated in Mountain West conference play and defend the Blue Turf against Colorado State.
BOISE, ID
