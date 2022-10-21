Read full article on original website
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?
IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another.
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You
I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant
Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
The 8 Best Spots in Boise for Having a Delicious Plate of Nachos
I’m learning that Idaho is home to some of the best food in the country, and yes, that includes nachos. And today is actually International Day of the Nacho, so of course we’ve gotta highlight some of the best nacho places in the Boise area!. First and foremost,...
Idaho Should Have Special Road Rules for Early-Morning Commuters
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
7's HERO: 37-year-old Boise mother facing stage four cancer shares her inspiring journey
BOISE, Idaho — Jenny Giese of Boise was just 37 years old when she discovered a lump in her breast. She had just had her second son and was breastfeeding, so, she was not overly concerned. "The lump went away. We assumed that it was related to breastfeeding, maybe...
Should Idaho lawmakers have a say over special sessions?
Next month, Idaho voters will decide whether their legislators should be able to meet in a special session whenever they choose by amending the state’s constitution. Democrats and Republicans are split on the issue, with one side saying it’s a waste of money, while the other contends it’s a check on the governor’s office.
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 75-year-old asian man. Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka is described as being approximately 5'1", and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to ISP.
Boise State football coaches review Air Force game, look ahead to CSU
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The news conference has concluded. The video posted above is a recording of the entire session. The Boise State University football team is back at home this weekend, looking to stay undefeated in Mountain West conference play and defend the Blue Turf against Colorado State.
