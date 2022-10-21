ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

thecharlottepost.com

More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits

More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits. As food prices rise, so does food insecurity for the poor. As inflation drives food prices higher, more families are turning the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children to fill in the gaps. Inflation is straining...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Health selects new board members

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

440 jobs coming to Scotland Co. as food processing company expands

SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 18. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland County and our...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Deadline For Roger’s Wish Donations Extended Until Nov. 3

The deadline to contribute blankets for the 9th annual Roger’s Wish Project has been extended until Nov. 3, according to organizer Jeffrey Bryan. Roger Donations of new or gently used blankets, winter garments and sleeping bags will be accepted at the Bladen County Library and the Bladen Journal office during regular business hours. The distribution day remains Friday, Nov. 4 at the Bladen County Library in Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
LAURINBURG, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in NC (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. For us, making the most of Christmas in North Carolina includes spending time at home with family and friends, as well as getting to celebrate by immersing ourselves in the holiday spirit. From...

