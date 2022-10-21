Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Watch: Mike Leach took a shot at his own team after loss to Alabama
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is never afraid to speak his mind. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Leach was as candid as ever after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Leach told reporters that his players were intimidated by Alabama simply because they’re...
Class 6A No. 3 Theodore rallies in fourth quarter to topple No. 1 Saraland
Finally, someone figured out how to slow down Alabama commit Ryan Williams and the Saraland offense. The answer, it turns out, is to not let them on the field. In a battle for the Class 6A, Region 1 championship, No. 3 Theodore rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to knock off No. 1 Saraland 27-26 in front of boisterous overflow crowd at C.A. Douglas Field.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts as coach slams assistant to ground
In a football game, it’s the players who should be tackling other players – not coaches tackling other coaches. But that’s exactly what happened at an Alabama high school football game this weekend when a coach was caught on camera slamming his volunteer assistant coach down to the ground on the sideline.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryce Young dazzles with latest highlight-reel TD pass to open scoring vs. Mississippi State
Bryce Young delivered his latest Houdini act early on against Mississippi State. The Alabama quarterback scrambled to gain roughly 10 seconds in and around the pocket, then directed Jojo Earle to a wide-open pass in the end zone. It capped a 6 play drive that went 85 yards and covered 2:18. The third down pass was the only third down play on the drive, and was Earle’s second touchdown of the season.
High school football coach seen shoving assistant to ground after penalty
A high school head football coach in Alabama was caught on film shoving an assistant to the ground after he allegedly committed a sideline interference penalty.
Bayside Academy routs Satsuma, gives coach Phil Lazenby Win No. 200
When Bayside Academy coach Phil Lazenby looks back on his 200th career victory, it won’t be cliché to call it a team win. Wills Norton had two touchdowns, one on special teams and another on defense, Brennen Yamane, Damien Tate and Noah Cain also had touchdowns on the ground, and Joey Jones added two field goals to give Bayside Academy a 41-7 region victory over visiting Satsuma.
Viral video shows Dothan head football coach pushing assistant down
Video circulating on social media shows the first-year Dothan head football coach pushing an assistant to the team down during a game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school coach under fire after appearing to slam volunteer assistant to turf following sideline penalty
An Alabama high school football coach was spotted on camera appearing to a volunteer assistant with special needs to the ground after being flagged for sideline interference during a touchdown play. Dothan High School on Friday hosted Opelika, a 14-7 win for the Wolves. During a go-ahead touchdown run, the...
wtvy.com
Two arrested, one still wanted in Geneva County
Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Several crews responded to a massive structure fire just north of Slocomb on Wednesday evening. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports reporter Nick Brooks previews the GOTN.
WKRG
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We stay mostly quiet Monday with just a few showers possible, but that changes Tuesday as our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place NW of I-65 and a level 1 of 5 in place SE of I-65. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking great for our Sunday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We are starting our Sunday with pleasantly cool temps in the low to mid 50s. The afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. It will remain dry. If you’re headed to the beach,...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 killed in crash near Stockton
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
Friends carry legacy of beloved Mobile runner 1 month after tragedy, questions linger on crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This Tuesday will mark one month since a beloved Mobile area runner was killed in a crash. 61-year-old Victor Birch’s vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle on Rangeline road on Sept. 25. From the large “Victor-y Lap” tribute run the week after he died, to a moment of silence at Bras […]
Police: Alabama homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers. Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and criminal trespass Third Degree. On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
