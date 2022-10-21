ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Where and when to find frost flowers in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase. Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Record fish caught in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to explore new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly appreciated by both local people and travellers alike.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near 35th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash near 35th and Prospect. A pedestrian was going diagonally southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Prospect. The Ford hit the pedestrian who was in the northbound travel lane. The driver of the Ford stopped and remained […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO

