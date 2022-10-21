Located in the community of Boothhurst, this home is for you! Boasting 3 beds and 1.5 baths, this 1,175 sq. ft. Colonial is perfect for small families or couples looking for their first home! The home has had improvements made over the past two years, including a new roof in 2021, a new HVAC system in 2022, a new garage door in 2022, a new stove and refrigerator in 2022, as well as new carpet and laminated floors in 2021. All bedrooms are located on the upper level, as well as a full bathroom. On the main level of the home, you will find the common living areas, as well as a half bath. Throughout the home, you will find recessed lighting, an open Kitchen & Dining Room concept, as well as appliances within the kitchen and laundry, in addition to an attached garage.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO