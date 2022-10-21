ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Cape Gazette

Vietnam veterans donate to Home of the Brave

Members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1105, recently presented a donation to Home of the Brave in Milford. Home of the Brave serves those who served us by providing temporary housing, food, stability, guidance and support for veterans during their journey towards permanent housing.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

For me, it's costume time all the time

Surprisingly, I was never really into party or holiday costumes. Other people seem to enjoy them, especially for Halloween, but I love fashion and I can either be found in my painting rags (sometimes I even turn my clothes inside out for this messy endeavor and forget to turn them back), or I am dressed up with the same care as my idol, the artist Frida Kahlo, who wore indigenous Mexican costume every day. She would often choose starched petticoats, woven Tehuana shirts and heavy Mexican jewelry.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING COMING SOON- NEW CASTLE DE

Located in the community of Boothhurst, this home is for you! Boasting 3 beds and 1.5 baths, this 1,175 sq. ft. Colonial is perfect for small families or couples looking for their first home! The home has had improvements made over the past two years, including a new roof in 2021, a new HVAC system in 2022, a new garage door in 2022, a new stove and refrigerator in 2022, as well as new carpet and laminated floors in 2021. All bedrooms are located on the upper level, as well as a full bathroom. On the main level of the home, you will find the common living areas, as well as a half bath. Throughout the home, you will find recessed lighting, an open Kitchen & Dining Room concept, as well as appliances within the kitchen and laundry, in addition to an attached garage.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Delmarva Christian volleyball scores big 3-1 win over Ursuline

The Delmarva Christian volleyball squad got the biggest win of its season Oct. 21, with a 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 victory over perennial powerhouse Ursuline Academy on Senior Night. The Royals move to 13-1 on the season. This was a big week for the Royals, as they have now defeated...
GEORGETOWN, DE

