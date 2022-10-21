Read full article on original website
WebMD
Crohn's: A Full-Body Disease
Back when I was in medical school, I decided to specialize in gastroenterology because I thought it was a fascinating field. I still do. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients, including those with Crohn's, are particularly rewarding to treat because I really get to know them and support them closely over many years. It's my job to usher them through difficult times and get them back to enjoying a good quality of life.
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
ajmc.com
CRSwNP Likely Leads to Greater Overall Disease Burden Following Surgery
The goal of this new study was to gain more information on the disease burden, including costs, of patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). A greater disease burden that included higher rates of health care resource use and overall treatment costs was seen among patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) who had to undergo surgery to treat their condition vs those who did not need surgery, according to new study findings published in OTO Open.
Medical News Today
Vitamin B1 may decrease the chances of migraine headaches
Migraine headaches can be debilitating and difficult to treat. Researchers are still working to discover factors that influence migraine development and the best ways to treat and prevent these headaches. A recent study found that diets high in the B vitamin thiamine were associated with a decreased risk of migraine....
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
contagionlive.com
SNG001 Fails Primary Endpoints, But May Alleviate Long COVID Symptoms
Despite no significant reduction in time to discharge or recovery, inhalable SNG001 may lessen common symptoms of “long COVID.”. Post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, also known as post-COVID-19 conditions or “long COVID,” can affect as many as 1 in 5 people who contract SARS-CoV-2. The debilitating symptoms of long COVID can last for months.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
macaronikid.com
Every Woman Goes Through Menopause at Some Point, Know How to Manage
Hot flashes, missed periods, and night sweats are part of my life now at 51. It is expected to experience these symptoms at my age. When you are in your 30s you don’t expect to have any of these symptoms but some women do. Luckily menopause is no longer a topic that is taboo among women and we are open to discussing symptoms with our doctors. Atrium Health offers some tips for speaking to your physician about any symptoms you may be experiencing.
Eating a handful of prunes a day in later life can stave off bone loss seriously affecting more than 44million Americans, study finds
Eating a handful of prunes a day may help to prevent bone loss in later life, a study suggests. Researchers at Penn State University found women in their 60s who ate the dried fruits had significantly less bone loss at their hips in a year compared to non-eaters. Scientists said...
Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes
Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?
News-Medical.net
Immune-suppressing drug reverses symptoms of delirium in mice
Investigators from the departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, Psychiatry, Medicine, and Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai have shown that an immune-suppressing drug similar to one used to treat severe COVID-19 reversed symptoms of delirium in mice whose lungs were injured during mechanical breathing assistance. Their study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Critical Care, could pave the way for clinical testing of immune-inhibiting therapy for ventilation-induced delirium in patients.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
A look at Raynaud’s syndrome
Raynaud’s phenomenon – sometimes called Raynaud’s syndrome or disease – is a disorder of blood circulation in the fingers and toes (and less commonly in the ears and nose). The cause: Several. One cause is cold weather, the Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety says....
Healthline
Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety
Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
Medical News Today
How long do menopause symptoms last?
Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment
Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
myscience.org
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups - one far more aggressive than the other - as part of the largest ’omics’ study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers...
