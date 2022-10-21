ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City

Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Sycamore Shoals presents Scary Stories at Fort Watauga on Thursday night

ELIZABETHTON — Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will get a jump on Halloween with its annual Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, which will be presented on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Fort Watauga, so guests are invited to bring a chair, dress for the chilly night, and enjoy the evening of scary stories, songs and tales that are sure to get everyone in the mood for Halloween. The event is free.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Tottle, Chesney honored at anniversary of ETSU Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program

Having created one of the most musically grounded and historically minded music studies programs in the United States, East Tennessee State University celebrated the program’s 40th anniversary with a special event on Friday. During this event showcasing student bands from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, four-time Country Music Association...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises successful cleanup on U.S. 321

ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is reporting another successful cleanup on a highway in the county. This one was on U.S. Highway 321 between Johnson City and Elizabethton on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 3-mile stretch of highway connects the two cities and is heavily traveled,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School

BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 24

Oct. 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news accounts with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of Oct. 23. Several of the news accounts were reported with slightly differing details in a previous column. Among the items the newspaper reported on the 24th were “Harry Gump and Miss Cora Patton were married last Thursday evening, at the parsonage of Dr. L.B. Caldwell, who officiated. The marriage was kept quiet until Sunday, when the bride and groom boarded the train for Oliver Springs, where the bride’s sister lives, and for the Centennial. Miss Patton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Patton. Mr. Gump is the senior member of the firm of Gump Bros.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Judah & the Lion to play at the ETSU Martin Center this December

Multi-platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X. This past June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival,” a collection...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Pound features fall events lineup

POUND – Late October and early November will be busy times in Pound, with stories, running, music and food. The Fifth Annual Red Fox Storytelling Festival has grown since some folks hiked to Killing Rock in 2017, built a campfire and told stories about U.S. Marshal, doctor and convicted killer Marshall Taylor – the Red Fox of Appalachian lore.
POUND, VA
Region’s 53rd Fall Bird Count tallies one-day total of 125 species

The 53rd consecutive Elizabethton Fall Count was held last month, and conducted by 26 observers in nine parties. The weather was cool and cloudy, with scattered light showers in most areas. Counters covered parts of Carter County and territory in the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. According...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning

Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket.
GRAY, TN
Brief: South Central Ruritan Turkey shoot and Halloween event

South Central Ruritan, 2636 Highway 107, Chuckey, will host a turkey shoot Oct. 28. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. South Central Ruritan will also be host a Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The event will include hotdogs, candy and s’mores.
CHUCKEY, TN
Ply wins Excellence in Leadership Award

KINGSPORT – Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, which recognizes clinicians for excellence in their fields. The winners...
KINGSPORT, TN
Award-winning conductor leading Department of Music

East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, home to award-winning faculty and student ensembles, presents more than 200 events each year. Many are free. Others cost only what it takes to cover associated expenses.
Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy

Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton said. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Boone controls Musket Bowl, beating Pioneers 35-7

Daniel Boone got a tight grip on that coveted musket just 13 seconds into the game and never let go. On the Trailblazers’ first play from scrimmage, Landon Kirkpatrick took a swing pass from Luke Jenkins and weaved his way 55 yards through the David Crockett defense to paydirt. Boone never looked back in a 35-7 victory over its archrival in the 52nd Musket Bowl on Friday night in Jonesborough.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Should schools offer Bible study time?

Last week, the Carter County Board of Education gave unanimous approval to a program called Bible Release Time. According to Johnson City Press writer John Thompson, the period of off-campus religious instruction was initiated by Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go, a Christian camp owned by Children’s Bible Ministries of East Tennessee.

