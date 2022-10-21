ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest

Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
Traffic Alert! 2 New On-Ramps Now Open in Midland!

Yes, it's been a MESS in Midland with all the traffic construction going on. For the past months, we have been dealing with concrete barriers, crazy traffic, and redirections! It's not over, but at least there is progress happening in the Loop 250 / Highway 191 area. Drivers in Midland will notice that there are 2 new on-ramps NOW in use.
8 Safe And Fun Spots To Take Your Little Ones Trick Or Treating This Halloween In Odessa!

Today we are officially 1 week away from Halloween! Have you made your trick-or-treat plans yet? Since Halloween falls on a Monday, most of the festivities will be taking place this week and over the weekend. We've got you covered if you are looking for some safe, family fun for your little trick-or-treaters. Here are several trunk or treats, Halloween fun, and candy-collecting options for the whole family!
Top 5 Rules Everyone Should Know About Driving on 191

If you commute between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 191, then these are things you definitely know. You know that if you are going the speed limit on Hwy 191 you are a hazard because no one goes 75, that is just a suggestion. Everyone is going 80-85 and you need to keep up if you are driving on 191.
