Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

There has been plenty of chatter over the last several days linking free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It mostly began out of speculation following TE Travis Kelce’s contract restructure. Kelce and his brother stoked the flames on their weekly podcast, with the All-Pro tight end saying he hopes Brett Veach is in the market for OBJ. Then came the report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who said the Chiefs were considered a “strong contender” to sign Beckham Jr. once he’s healthy from his Super Bowl LVI ACL tear.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked during his Friday media availability to comment on the team’s interest level. He didn’t deny the reports and rumors, but he also didn’t confirm them either.

“I can’t get into all that,” Reid said. “He’s a heck of a football player, that I can tell you. I don’t know where he is as far as his rehab goes and that whole deal. I don’t really know what (General Manager) Brett (Veach) is (doing). Brett’s always maneuvering. He keeps his eyes open on everything. In my position, I’m like (motions forward) tunneled in on what I’m doing and trying to get the team ready to play with the guys that we’ve got. I’m not going to slight (OBJ), he’s a good football player.”

While many believe that Reid still has his hands in the front office, he’s been quite consistent with his message that Veach has full control over what the team does on that side of the operation. For now, Reid is focused on winning in San Francisco in Week 7, as he should be. Next week, however, Reid might focus a bit more on Veach’s plans to improve the team after the bye week.