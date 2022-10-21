ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

The UK's productivity problem

And just like that, the Liz Truss era is over. The former prime minister's 44-day reign will go down as an economic fiasco. Her ill-fated budget proposal earlier this month sent the British economy into a tailspin and triggered the largest selloff in recent history among UK bond investors. To pundits' delight, she was outlasted by a piece of supermarket produce.
morningbrew.com

How the UK will pick its new prime minister

Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
ohmymag.co.uk

UK government is on alert after China's latest move

The UKis on high alert as Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have been headhunted by China for training their cadets, in a programme first spotted in 2019, allegedly for preparing for war against the west, Newsweek reports. 30 pilots have been engaged to date. According to an intelligence alert from...
BBC

UK doomed without Brexit rethink, warns Tory backer

The UK is "doomed" and on a path to being "the sick man of Europe" because of the way Brexit was negotiated, according to a long-time Tory backer. Guy Hands, who runs private equity firm Terra Firma and has been a Brexit critic, warned the UK faces higher taxes, lower benefits and a possible International Monetary Fund bailout.
Vox

How does the UK come back from crisis?

After three prime ministers in as many years, where does the UK Conservative Party go next?. The immediate question of who will succeed Liz Truss as the party and the UK’s leader, after she announced she would resign just six weeks into her volatile tenure, will be answered in the next week. But while Truss’s downfall was swift, it was the culmination of years of economic and political shortsightedness — and those years weren’t just contained to Brexit. How her Conservative Party and the country overall chart a path forward is far from clear.
The Independent

Sunak would be youngest UK prime minister in modern political history

Rishi Sunak will become the youngest UK prime minister in modern political history if he wins the Conservative leadership contest.At 42 he is a year younger than the current record-holder, David Cameron, who was 43 when he became PM in 2010.Tony Blair was also 43 when he became prime minister in 1997, but was a few months older than Mr Cameron at the time both won power.Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss is 47.Only two other PMs since 1900 have taken office below the age of 50 – John Major (47 in 1990) and Harold Wilson (48 in 1964).However, Mr Sunak...
WPXI Pittsburgh

UK prime minister: Sunak leads race, Johnson yet to declare

LONDON — (AP) — Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was the frontrunner Sunday in the Conservative Party's race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. Sunak garnered the public support of over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals: former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent: Injunction over asylum seeker hotel plans

Plans to house asylum seekers in a Stoke-on-Trent hotel have been halted after the council secured an interim High Court injunction. The authority took legal action on Friday to stop those who were fleeing other countries from being temporarily relocated to the accommodation. Proposals to aid people from about 50...
The Associated Press

The Guardian

Thousands of London protesters call for UK to rejoin EU

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU. The national rejoin march on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend. Parliament Square Garden, the last stop...
The Independent

EasyJet launches month-long all-inclusive holiday package that’s ‘cheaper than staying in UK’

EasyJet Holidays has launched a cost-of-living-themed package holiday which would enable Britons to escape the UK for nearly a full month and, it claims, save hundreds on their energy bills.The 28-day trip to Hurghada, Egypt, has departures from early January and costs £650 per person, per month, on an all-inclusive basis.As well as return easyJet flights, the package includes all accommodation and taxes at Stella Gardens Resort Hurghada, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks, drinking water, wifi and airport transfers.You won’t need to cram everything into a cabin bag, either - the price includes a 23kg hold bag per...
Phys.org

LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid

Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
BBC

Pound rallies as Liz Truss announces resignation

The pound rose against the dollar and government borrowing costs dipped as investors reacted to Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation. Sterling hit $1.13 as the PM made her announcement, and then rose higher during Thursday afternoon. One analyst said investors were "relieved" by the news, despite a lot of uncertainty...

