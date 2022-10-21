Read full article on original website
NPR
The UK's productivity problem
And just like that, the Liz Truss era is over. The former prime minister's 44-day reign will go down as an economic fiasco. Her ill-fated budget proposal earlier this month sent the British economy into a tailspin and triggered the largest selloff in recent history among UK bond investors. To pundits' delight, she was outlasted by a piece of supermarket produce.
Rishi Sunak appears poised to become the next U.K. prime minister
Rishi Sunak is a strong favorite to finally assume the prime minister's position that he missed out on less than two months ago.
morningbrew.com
How the UK will pick its new prime minister
Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
Almost 8m people in UK struggling to pay bills, says City watchdog
Millions of people in the UK are struggling to pay their bills, according to the City watchdog, which said a growing proportion of the population is having trouble making ends meet. A survey by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) laid bare the impact of the cost of living crisis, saying...
EU proposes matching UK move to boost 'dark' share trading, documents show
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A curb on "dark" or off-exchange trading of shares in the European Union should be completely removed to compete better with Britain, EU documents seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
What to Know About Jeremy Hunt—Now Britain's Most Powerful Politician
The U.K.'s new finance minister scrapped almost all of Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax plans, as her premiership looks increasingly shaky.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK government is on alert after China's latest move
The UKis on high alert as Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have been headhunted by China for training their cadets, in a programme first spotted in 2019, allegedly for preparing for war against the west, Newsweek reports. 30 pilots have been engaged to date. According to an intelligence alert from...
BBC
UK doomed without Brexit rethink, warns Tory backer
The UK is "doomed" and on a path to being "the sick man of Europe" because of the way Brexit was negotiated, according to a long-time Tory backer. Guy Hands, who runs private equity firm Terra Firma and has been a Brexit critic, warned the UK faces higher taxes, lower benefits and a possible International Monetary Fund bailout.
Vox
How does the UK come back from crisis?
After three prime ministers in as many years, where does the UK Conservative Party go next?. The immediate question of who will succeed Liz Truss as the party and the UK’s leader, after she announced she would resign just six weeks into her volatile tenure, will be answered in the next week. But while Truss’s downfall was swift, it was the culmination of years of economic and political shortsightedness — and those years weren’t just contained to Brexit. How her Conservative Party and the country overall chart a path forward is far from clear.
Sunak would be youngest UK prime minister in modern political history
Rishi Sunak will become the youngest UK prime minister in modern political history if he wins the Conservative leadership contest.At 42 he is a year younger than the current record-holder, David Cameron, who was 43 when he became PM in 2010.Tony Blair was also 43 when he became prime minister in 1997, but was a few months older than Mr Cameron at the time both won power.Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss is 47.Only two other PMs since 1900 have taken office below the age of 50 – John Major (47 in 1990) and Harold Wilson (48 in 1964).However, Mr Sunak...
UK prime minister: Sunak leads race, Johnson yet to declare
LONDON — (AP) — Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was the frontrunner Sunday in the Conservative Party's race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. Sunak garnered the public support of over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals: former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent: Injunction over asylum seeker hotel plans
Plans to house asylum seekers in a Stoke-on-Trent hotel have been halted after the council secured an interim High Court injunction. The authority took legal action on Friday to stop those who were fleeing other countries from being temporarily relocated to the accommodation. Proposals to aid people from about 50...
Boeing and Airbus facing off to win 80-aircraft order for new Saudi airline, report says
Saudia Arabia is launching a national airline and negotiating with Boeing and Airbus for 80 new planes, per a Bloomberg report.
Thousands of London protesters call for UK to rejoin EU
Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU. The national rejoin march on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend. Parliament Square Garden, the last stop...
EasyJet launches month-long all-inclusive holiday package that’s ‘cheaper than staying in UK’
EasyJet Holidays has launched a cost-of-living-themed package holiday which would enable Britons to escape the UK for nearly a full month and, it claims, save hundreds on their energy bills.The 28-day trip to Hurghada, Egypt, has departures from early January and costs £650 per person, per month, on an all-inclusive basis.As well as return easyJet flights, the package includes all accommodation and taxes at Stella Gardens Resort Hurghada, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks, drinking water, wifi and airport transfers.You won’t need to cram everything into a cabin bag, either - the price includes a 23kg hold bag per...
Phys.org
LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid
Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
BBC
Pound rallies as Liz Truss announces resignation
The pound rose against the dollar and government borrowing costs dipped as investors reacted to Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation. Sterling hit $1.13 as the PM made her announcement, and then rose higher during Thursday afternoon. One analyst said investors were "relieved" by the news, despite a lot of uncertainty...
