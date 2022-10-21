Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
A fall harvest wine dinner at City Pork, food truck fest in Port Allen & Kiwanis pancakes are back
Fall's cooler temperatures have inspired a festive mood around the city. City Pork, 18143 Perkins Road, is offering up the perfect event to fit the bill to enjoy the pleasant fall weather. The restaurant will host a Fall Harvest Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The dinner will...
theadvocate.com
See these Halloween-themed yard decorations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas
We asked, and you delivered. In our search for Halloween yard décor, readers submitted the spooky and the wholesome. The themed and the classic. Take a look at some of the fall yard and doorway submissions. Hundred Oaks: 'Stranger Things'. Elizabeth Martin, who lives in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood...
kvol1330.com
Sweet Dough Pie Festival is BACK – THIS WEEKEND
The Sweet Dough Pie Festival is back! Pastry chefs from all around will converge on Grand Coteau this Saturday, October 29th. The public will decide the winners. A wide variety of pies will also be available for purchase. The event will be at the Grand Coteau Town Park Saturday from 9 am – 3pm.
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
KLFY.com
55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
theadvocate.com
New to the market and under $2 million: Take a look at these 3 Baton Rouge homes
The Baton Rouge real estate market is home to a variety of styles. There's truly something for everyone, and recently, there have been some real gems. Take a look at these three homes that have been listed for fewer than 20 days. Details and photographs about the homes were provided by listing agents.
New $50 Million Project, The Forum, Under Construction at Johnston & Camellia | Update 2022
The Forum, a new $50 million mixed-use development project is in the works at 4533 Johnston & Camellia Blvd, formerly Grand Marche shopping center(the sign is still there). See original post from 2021 on this project coming to Lafayette at https://developinglafayette.com/wp/the-forum-a-50-million-mixed-use-development-to-bring-shipleys-donuts-legends-bar-grill-sneaker-politics-and-more-to-johnston-camellia-blvd/. The local project—designed as a “meeting place”—is spearheaded by...
Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business has shuddered its doors.
Moncus Park announces name of highest point in Lafayette
Moncus Park, in partnership with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, officially announced that the "big hill" and highest point in Lafayette is named Orlando Mountain.
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community's Help
Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they needed help from the community.
A Lafayette Beautician is Downsizing to Stay in Business
Jennifer Prejean has been doing hair for nearly 30 years. Staffing shortages and inflation have helped her stay successful, despite the economy.
theadvocate.com
New K-8 Southside campus holds community event, names courtyard after J. Rogers Pope
Livingston Parish school officials held a community celebration Oct. 15, to commemorate the opening of the new Southside Campus, which houses the K-5 Southside Elementary and 6-8 Southside Junior High School. The day’s activities included presentations by school and elected officials, a tour of the campus and lunch for participants....
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
theauthoredascension.com
Seniors Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
We all know that seniors get special privileges. There is something special about the second semester because the seniors now have the privilege of going off campus for lunch. This has been a tradition for longer than my time at Ascension and will continue long after I am gone. Fast...
Landing businesses affected by low water levels in Atchafalaya Basin
McGee Louisiana Swamp and Airboat Tours is one of the businesses in the landing industry seeing the effects of lower water levels in the Basin.
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Oct. 11-16, 2022
The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 11-16: Echols, Eric: 32; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee. Oct. 14. Jones, Keandrek: 23; 7559 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; driving under the influence 1st offense, improper lane usage. Oct. 16. Robinson,...
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Oct. 26, 2022
Early voting runs through Nov. 1 for the Nov. 8 election, except for Sunday. Early voting in East Feliciana Parish is at 11048 Bank St., Clinton, and in West Feliciana at the Governmental Complex, 5932 Commerce St., St. Francisville. Observe Veteran's Day. The Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of...
theadvocate.com
Sharon Weston Broome: Trust and cooperation are the rule for progress in Baton Rouge
Let me first say I take my integrity very seriously. This is a matter of both personal ethics and practicality. We can neither address our challenges nor accomplish meaningful progress in our community if there is not a level of trust and cooperation between the Mayor’s Office and Metropolitan Council.
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana teen takes first deer with crossbow
Ashlynn Culley, 17, recently killed her first deer, a 6 point, taken with a crossbow in West Feliciana Parish. Culley has been hunting with her dad since she was about 8.
Comments / 0