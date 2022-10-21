ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kvol1330.com

Sweet Dough Pie Festival is BACK – THIS WEEKEND

The Sweet Dough Pie Festival is back! Pastry chefs from all around will converge on Grand Coteau this Saturday, October 29th. The public will decide the winners. A wide variety of pies will also be available for purchase. The event will be at the Grand Coteau Town Park Saturday from 9 am – 3pm.
GRAND COTEAU, LA
KLFY.com

55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
SCOTT, LA
Developing Lafayette

New $50 Million Project, The Forum, Under Construction at Johnston & Camellia | Update 2022

The Forum, a new $50 million mixed-use development project is in the works at 4533 Johnston & Camellia Blvd, formerly Grand Marche shopping center(the sign is still there). See original post from 2021 on this project coming to Lafayette at https://developinglafayette.com/wp/the-forum-a-50-million-mixed-use-development-to-bring-shipleys-donuts-legends-bar-grill-sneaker-politics-and-more-to-johnston-camellia-blvd/. The local project—designed as a “meeting place”—is spearheaded by...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Acadiana Table

Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theauthoredascension.com

Seniors Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

We all know that seniors get special privileges. There is something special about the second semester because the seniors now have the privilege of going off campus for lunch. This has been a tradition for longer than my time at Ascension and will continue long after I am gone. Fast...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Oct. 11-16, 2022

The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 11-16: Echols, Eric: 32; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee. Oct. 14. Jones, Keandrek: 23; 7559 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; driving under the influence 1st offense, improper lane usage. Oct. 16. Robinson,...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Oct. 26, 2022

Early voting runs through Nov. 1 for the Nov. 8 election, except for Sunday. Early voting in East Feliciana Parish is at 11048 Bank St., Clinton, and in West Feliciana at the Governmental Complex, 5932 Commerce St., St. Francisville. Observe Veteran's Day. The Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

