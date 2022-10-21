Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
Child reported missing in Otero County was found
OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The sheriff’s office is reporting Ramriez was found and is safe. The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to keep their eyes out for a missing child. Juan Ramirez was last seen at 7:40 Tuesday morning in the area of Florence...
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Colorado
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
Fire shuts down highway in Colorado for "undetermined amount of time"
According to Colorado State Patrol, a building fire has resulted in the closure Highway 50 in the area of La Junta due to a building fire. According to authorities, it is unknown how long the road will be closed. The Colorado Department of Transportation map shows that the road remains closed as of 10:50 AM. Images from the scene show smoke billowing out of a structure, with fire crews on site. The structure involved is reportedly the WW Feeds & Supply store. Updates on this road closure will be posted to the Colorado Department of Transportation travel map. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
Comments / 0