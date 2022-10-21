ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Animas, CO



KKTV

Child reported missing in Otero County was found

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The sheriff’s office is reporting Ramriez was found and is safe. The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to keep their eyes out for a missing child. Juan Ramirez was last seen at 7:40 Tuesday morning in the area of Florence...
OTERO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Fire shuts down highway in Colorado for "undetermined amount of time"

According to Colorado State Patrol, a building fire has resulted in the closure Highway 50 in the area of La Junta due to a building fire. According to authorities, it is unknown how long the road will be closed. The Colorado Department of Transportation map shows that the road remains closed as of 10:50 AM. Images from the scene show smoke billowing out of a structure, with fire crews on site. The structure involved is reportedly the WW Feeds & Supply store. Updates on this road closure will be posted to the Colorado Department of Transportation travel map. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
LA JUNTA, CO

