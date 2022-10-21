The arrival of a new Four Seasons will always resound farther than its new neighborhood and this latest addition is no different—except now the whispers extend to the seas. Four Seasons is taking its award-winning service to the ocean with the launch of Four Seasons Yachts, “appealing to discerning guests looking to reimagine their love of travel by experiencing the splendor of modern sea voyaging," according to a statement. Anticipated to set sail in late 2025, bespoke voyages will carve through the sea to some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. The vessel will be led and staffed by a dedicated team, with staff outnumbering guests.

26 DAYS AGO