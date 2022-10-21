‘Let’s keep in touch’: Texas woman hand-crafted Ouija boards for mourners at own funeral

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas — To paraphrase the late Jodie Perryman: It’s not goodbye. It’s talk to you later.

Perryman, who died of cancer Oct. 12 at 81, hand-crafted parting gifts that mourners at her Tuesday funeral in Breckenridge, Texas, won’t soon forget.

According to “Today,” each person who showed up to pay their respects received a keepsake Ouija board, complete with an accompanying photo of Perryman sticking her tongue out and a note that read, “Let’s keep in touch!”

“It was hysterical. And everybody was like, ‘Of course, that’s so Jodie of her,’” Gracie Perryman, Jodie Perryman’s 20-year-old granddaughter, told the news program.

“She was hilarious. She had a great sense of humor and a huge heart,” the younger Perryman said, adding, “She loved her family. And she just took care of people around her. She was a great woman.”

To be fair, Jodie Perryman warned everyone of her plans well in advance, reaching out to friends and family on Facebook in August with a hint of what was in store:

But even her granddaughter said that she forgot about the head’s up until she received her envelope at the service. And then the laughter erupted.

“Everyone was dying, laughing. It was hilarious because that was so her,” Gracie Perryman told “Today.”

