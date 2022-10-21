ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Angelina Jolie to star as opera singer Maria Callas in new biopic

By Mary Pat Thompson
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9VyC_0iiCOVOg00

Angelina Jolie is set to star in a new biopic that follows the life of American-born Greek opera singer Maria Callas.

Titled Maria, the film comes from director Pablo Larraín and screenwriter Steven Knight — the team behind last year's Spencer, which starred Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

According to Variety, the upcoming film will tell the "tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris."

“I take very seriously this responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy,” Jolie said. “I will give all I can to meet the challenge.”

Larraín expressed his excitement at getting to take on this project with Jolie.

"Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream," Larraín told Variety. "To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
102.5 The Bone

'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' debuts Wednesday on Disney+

Wednesday is a good day for Star Wars fans who have Disney+: The streaming service has not only dropped the eighth chapter of its well-received 12-episode series Andor, but it also debuted its animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Lucasfilm's anthology series of shorts was created by Dave...
102.5 The Bone

Bono says U2′s next album will be “a noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album”

As Bono prepares to release his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the U2 frontman has revealed his famous band has two new albums in the works. In an interview with The New York Times, Bono reported that U2 has amassed "about 20" new songs and notes the band "almost finished this album called Songs of Ascent, which we're not putting out. We're going to put out a rock 'n' roll album."
102.5 The Bone

Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor are gamers in real life and in Amazon's new series 'The Peripheral'

Amazon launched its latest series The Peripheral over the weekend, and for stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor, it was a bit of art imitating life. Based on sci-fi author William Gibson's book of the same name, the series has Chloë playing Flynn, a young woman who along with her brother Burton, played by Reynor, scrape a living in a near-future small-town America thanks to her skill as a VR gamer.
IndieWire

After ‘The Patient,’ Let’s Give Steve Carell an Award Already

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “The Patient,” including the ending.] Awards aren’t everything. Quite often, in fact, they’re little more than silly, insanely expensive shrines to inflated Hollywood egos. At their most useful, they draw attention to those that need it — young actors, struggling artists, or otherwise overlooked talents who can turn a gold trophy into years of work in their chosen profession, if not an entire career. Steve Carell has a career, and an enviable one at that. Our forever Michael Scott and the unseen man behind Gru is a bonafide star and acclaimed thespian. He’s carried...
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: Cause of death for 'Harry Potter' star Robbie Coltrane, and more

The cause of death has been revealed for beloved Harry Potter series star Robbie Coltrane. According to U.K.'s Mirror, the Scottish actor's death certificate reported he passed away last on October 14 from multiple organ failure. He was 72. The performer, born Anthony Robert McMillan, also reportedly suffered from obesity and diabetes, as well as sepsis and a lower respiratory infection...
102.5 The Bone

Cast of 'Disney Princess - The Concert' say it's a Disney movie, Broadway show and pop concert all in one

The nationwide Disney Princess - The Concert is underway, which features Broadway actresses who embodied the beloved princesses on the Great White Way. "This is an opportunity for all of you who love the movies and the music from movies to come in and celebrate," Syndee Winters, who played Nala in Broadway's The Lion King, told ABC Audio. "We have a 40-foot LED screen that projects all of the animation from the films. This is a combination between a Disney show, a Broadway show and a pop concert."
102.5 The Bone

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer out now

Marvel Studios has dropped the official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film, the third focused on Paul Rudd's Ant-Man/Scott Lang and the second featuring Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne/the Wasp in the title, will kick off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it opens in U.S. theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy