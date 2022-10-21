ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channing Tatum teases more fun in Miami in 'Magic Mike’s Last Dance'

By Mary Pat Thompson
 5 days ago
Channing Tatum is ready for even more magic in Miami.

Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment of Tatum's movies about male strippers, is set to release on Valentine's Day weekend in 2023. Tatum announced the news via Instagram on Friday, where he shared a photo of his character Mike Lane pulling up his shirt for none other than Salma Hayek.

"All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote, also announcing that the Magic Mike Live Tour is now open in that city.

Hayek also posted the photo, writing, "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's Day weekend. You're not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance."

The film is directed by Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the original Magic Mike movie back in 2012. Soderbergh said in a statement that watching the Magic Mike Live Las Vegas show is what made him want to make another film.

"As soon as I saw what Channing ... and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie," Soderbergh said. "Mike Lane's dream of connecting people through dance must be realized!"

Magic Mike's Last Dance will be available on HBO Max and in theaters starting February 10, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

