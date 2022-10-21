FRAMINGHAM – Kin Mak of Framingham (born in Hong Kong in 1940, formerly of Watertown) passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. His memory lives on with his wife of nearly 54 years, Shin, and with his loving daughters, Elsa and Karen, his son-in-laws, Matt and Todd, and his four grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Makenzie, and Jayden.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO