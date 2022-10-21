ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60

MARLBOROUGH – Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60, of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Framingham and Ashland, passed away peacefully on Moday, october 17, 2022 surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was the daughter of Judy (Merget) Hand of Georgia, formerly of Framingham. Jami will be remembered as...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Kin Mak

FRAMINGHAM – Kin Mak of Framingham (born in Hong Kong in 1940, formerly of Watertown) passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. His memory lives on with his wife of nearly 54 years, Shin, and with his loving daughters, Elsa and Karen, his son-in-laws, Matt and Todd, and his four grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Makenzie, and Jayden.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ernest F. Hartland, 82, Quality Engineer & Entrepreneur

FRAMINGHAM – Ernest F. “Ernie” Hartland, a longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ernest W. Hartland, Jr. and Mary (Meyers) Shechet, and the beloved husband of the late Maureen F. (Conway) Hartland for 60 years.
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man After 3-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man following a 3-car rear-end crash on Monday morning, October 24. The crash happened at 6:09 a.m. at 1 William Welch Way in Framingham. Police arrested at 6:51 a.m. Gerber F. Molina Garcia, 23, of 182 Hollis Street of Framingham. Garcia had...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Beaver Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Beaver Street yesterday at 3:55 p.m. While there were no injuries, one driver was cited said Police. One driver was cited “for unregistered/uninsured vehicle,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 113 Beaver Street on October...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Girls Defeat Wildcats 95-77

WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team defeated the co-ed team from Weymouth High on Friday night, October 21. The Flyers 95-77, on the road in Weymouth. Framingham swept the diving competition. Kat Barry won the event with 217 point. Emily Richardson was second with sophomore Alinne Martins third.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Trinity College Spikes Framingham Rams 3-0

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – The Framingham State University volleyball team played their final non-league match of the season and were defeated 3-0 by Trinity College in a non-conference contest at the Oosting Gymnasium. Trinity 3, Framingham State 0. Game scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 Framingham State is now 16-11. Trinity...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Thomas J. Pineau, 60

NATICK – Thomas J. Pineau of Natick. Passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2022 at the age of 60. Loving father of Joseph W. Pineau & his wife Megan of Natick and Diana M. Pineau & her partner Alex Lee of Upton. Dear brother of Janice L. Reid of Holden and Louis W. Pineau of Bellingham. Loving grandfather of Andrew Bischoff, Chloe Pineau, Lochlan Pineau, Lennox Pineau, & Teddy Lee. Also survived by several nieces & nephews.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Receives Donation from MetroWest Subaru in Natick

ASHLAND – MassBay Community College has received the first vehicle donation ever given to its new general studies automotive technology program, a van from MetroWest Subaru of Natick. The new General Studies Automotive Technology program is designed to provide students with training from entry-level through advanced-level technical education on...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

