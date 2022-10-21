Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: Flyers Sink Redhawks 98.5-85.5
FRAMINGHAM – It has been a tough season for the Framingham High girls swim & dive team, having no home pool. The team has had practices in Wayland. The Flyers have had seven of their 11 meets away, and home meets are at the Wayland Community Pool. But nothing...
Nancy (Parsons) Swan, 90, 30+ Year Volunteer at Leonard Morse Hospital
NATICK – Nancy P. (Parsons) Swan, 90, of Natick died peacefully on October 18, 2022. Born on November 3, 1931, in Somerville, Nancy was the daughter of Dorothy (Goodwin) and Allan Bates Parsons,Sr. Nancy graduated from Belmont High School, Class of 1949. After graduation she married Thomas Swan and...
City & CSX Negotiate $5 Million Price For Bruce Freeman Trail
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said tonight, October 25, the City has negotiated a $5 million price with CSX to purchase a parcel of land complete the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail in the community. “It was a monumental exercise,” said Mayor Sisitsky. A purchase &...
Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60
MARLBOROUGH – Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60, of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Framingham and Ashland, passed away peacefully on Moday, october 17, 2022 surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was the daughter of Judy (Merget) Hand of Georgia, formerly of Framingham. Jami will be remembered as...
Kin Mak
FRAMINGHAM – Kin Mak of Framingham (born in Hong Kong in 1940, formerly of Watertown) passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. His memory lives on with his wife of nearly 54 years, Shin, and with his loving daughters, Elsa and Karen, his son-in-laws, Matt and Todd, and his four grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Makenzie, and Jayden.
Ernest F. Hartland, 82, Quality Engineer & Entrepreneur
FRAMINGHAM – Ernest F. “Ernie” Hartland, a longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ernest W. Hartland, Jr. and Mary (Meyers) Shechet, and the beloved husband of the late Maureen F. (Conway) Hartland for 60 years.
Framingham Police: Boston Man Smashes Window With Victim Inside Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Boston man at 1 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot at 121 Worcester Road on Sunday morning, October 23. Police arrested at 1:12 a.m. Paulus G. Lewis, 34, of 846 Huntington Avenue in Boston. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
Police Arrest Framingham Man After 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man following a 3-car rear-end crash on Monday morning, October 24. The crash happened at 6:09 a.m. at 1 William Welch Way in Framingham. Police arrested at 6:51 a.m. Gerber F. Molina Garcia, 23, of 182 Hollis Street of Framingham. Garcia had...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Beaver Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Beaver Street yesterday at 3:55 p.m. While there were no injuries, one driver was cited said Police. One driver was cited “for unregistered/uninsured vehicle,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 113 Beaver Street on October...
Framingham Girls Defeat Wildcats 95-77
WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team defeated the co-ed team from Weymouth High on Friday night, October 21. The Flyers 95-77, on the road in Weymouth. Framingham swept the diving competition. Kat Barry won the event with 217 point. Emily Richardson was second with sophomore Alinne Martins third.
Trinity College Spikes Framingham Rams 3-0
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – The Framingham State University volleyball team played their final non-league match of the season and were defeated 3-0 by Trinity College in a non-conference contest at the Oosting Gymnasium. Trinity 3, Framingham State 0. Game scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 Framingham State is now 16-11. Trinity...
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky To Propose A ‘Series of Splash Pads’ in Capital Budget
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky told the City Council tonight when he submits his capital budget for Fiscal Year 2024, it will include more than one splash pad to be constructed. Framingham families have been advocating for splash pads since Framingham became a City in 2018. The first...
Welcoming Framingham Hosting Festival of Lights on November 5
FRAMINGHAM – Welcoming Framingham announced today, October 24, it will host a Festival of Lights celebration on Saturday, November 5. The event will be held at the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street in the Costin room at 2 p.m. Individuals who wish to participate in Rongoli, a...
Thomas J. Pineau, 60
NATICK – Thomas J. Pineau of Natick. Passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2022 at the age of 60. Loving father of Joseph W. Pineau & his wife Megan of Natick and Diana M. Pineau & her partner Alex Lee of Upton. Dear brother of Janice L. Reid of Holden and Louis W. Pineau of Bellingham. Loving grandfather of Andrew Bischoff, Chloe Pineau, Lochlan Pineau, Lennox Pineau, & Teddy Lee. Also survived by several nieces & nephews.
Framingham Flyers Earn Grand Championship Title at Think Pink Pink Invitational
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School varsity cheer squad won the Division 1 competition at the “Think Pink “ invitational in Billerica on Sunday, October 24. The team is coached by Sue Pereira and Brandy Chartier. The Flyers were also named the overall grand champion, with the...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Edgell Road in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Traffic is blocked both ways on Edgell Road due to a crash tonight, October 23, around 6 p.m. A vehicle crashed into a tree, based on a photo submitted to SOURCE media. There is also a tree limb or a pole on Edgell near Belknap Road. Police...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Passport From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – A thief stole a passport and other paperwork from an “unlocked” vehicle yesterday, according to Framingham Police. The victim reported it to police at 8:57 a.m.on Monday, October 24. The victim said the vehicle was parked at 149 Franklin Street and was “unlocked,” said the...
MassBay Receives Donation from MetroWest Subaru in Natick
ASHLAND – MassBay Community College has received the first vehicle donation ever given to its new general studies automotive technology program, a van from MetroWest Subaru of Natick. The new General Studies Automotive Technology program is designed to provide students with training from entry-level through advanced-level technical education on...
Framingham High Marching Band Wins Wakefield Competition
WAKEFIELD – The Framingham High marching band & color guard finished first in their division at the New England Scholastic Band Association competition at Wakefield High School today, October 22. The Flyers Marching band scored 90.2 points to win their division.
Framingham Police: Thief Tries To Break Into Apartment Machine at 4 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to the Lord Chesterfield apartments at 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 22. An individual was attempting to “break into a value adder machine in the lobby of the building,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. A value adder machine, adds value...
