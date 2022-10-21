ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man After 3-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man following a 3-car rear-end crash on Monday morning, October 24. The crash happened at 6:09 a.m. at 1 William Welch Way in Framingham. Police arrested at 6:51 a.m. Gerber F. Molina Garcia, 23, of 182 Hollis Street of Framingham. Garcia had...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole and Tree on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police, Framingham Fire, and Brewster Ambulance responded to a single-vehicle crash on Edgell Road Sunday night, October 24. Around 5:45 p.m. yesterday, a vehicle was traveling North on Edgell Road, when it “struck a Verizon pole, which was damaged, on the southbound side,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Rear Vehicle Window Shattered on Route 135

FRAMINGHAM – A resident reported the rear window of a vehicle smashed on Friday night, October 21. The incident was reported at 5:13 p.m. at 997 Waverely Street. “Rear car window was shattered, nothing missing from the car,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. Framingham Police have...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Route 135 Has Re-Opened After Train Derailment

FRAMINGHAM – Route 135 has re-opened. Framingham Police said the road opened around 3 a.m. Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay said to SOURCE this morning that Police told him the road is open and buses will not need to be detoured today, October 24. At approximately 10:10 a.m....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Library Director: Good Samaritan Finds Laptop

FRAMINGHAM – Some good news. A good samaritan found a laptop reported stolen, and returned it to the library, who returned it to the owner. On October 18, Framingham Police received a report of a laptop stolen at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. The value of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham: Man Harassed Motorist & Punched Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday for a “hazard” according to the police log. According to the police spokesperson, an “unidentified male approached a vehicle asking for money. The male punched the trunk of the vehicle after being told no.”. The incident...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Thief Smashes Vehicle Window

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motor vehicle burglary that happened yesterday, October 19. It was reported at 5:07 p.m. at Saucier and Naples Street. A thief broke a vehicle window and stolen a pocketbook, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police have no suspects at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy