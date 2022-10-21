Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Framingham Man After 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man following a 3-car rear-end crash on Monday morning, October 24. The crash happened at 6:09 a.m. at 1 William Welch Way in Framingham. Police arrested at 6:51 a.m. Gerber F. Molina Garcia, 23, of 182 Hollis Street of Framingham. Garcia had...
Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole and Tree on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police, Framingham Fire, and Brewster Ambulance responded to a single-vehicle crash on Edgell Road Sunday night, October 24. Around 5:45 p.m. yesterday, a vehicle was traveling North on Edgell Road, when it “struck a Verizon pole, which was damaged, on the southbound side,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Passport From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – A thief stole a passport and other paperwork from an “unlocked” vehicle yesterday, according to Framingham Police. The victim reported it to police at 8:57 a.m.on Monday, October 24. The victim said the vehicle was parked at 149 Franklin Street and was “unlocked,” said the...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in 4 a.m. Bishop Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a multi-vehicle crash at 4:47 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Vehicle 1 ran the stop sign at Wilson Street (traveling West) at Bishop Street, explained Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. Vehicle 2 was traveling South on Bishop Street, when struck...
Police: Rear Vehicle Window Shattered on Route 135
FRAMINGHAM – A resident reported the rear window of a vehicle smashed on Friday night, October 21. The incident was reported at 5:13 p.m. at 997 Waverely Street. “Rear car window was shattered, nothing missing from the car,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. Framingham Police have...
Framingham Police Recover Vehicle Stolen From Wellesley
FRAMINGHAM – A vehicle reported stolen out of the Town of Wellesley, was recovered by Framingham Police this weekend. The vehicle was found at 10:27 p.m. on Sunday night at 115 Beaver Street, according to the public police log. No other information was released by Police.
Framingham Police: Boston Man Smashes Window With Victim Inside Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Boston man at 1 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot at 121 Worcester Road on Sunday morning, October 23. Police arrested at 1:12 a.m. Paulus G. Lewis, 34, of 846 Huntington Avenue in Boston. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
Traffic Alert: Detour on Route 135 Due to Train Derailment
FRAMINGHAM – There is a detour on Route 135 in Framingham due to a train derailment, said Mayor Charlie Sisitsky this morning, October 23. Framingham Police posted this photo on their social media of the road blocked at Cedar Street and Waverley Street (Route 135). There are multiple train...
TJ Maxx Reports $2,999 in Merchandise Stolen to Framingham Police
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating a theft at the TJ Maxx store in Shoppers World in Framingham. The theft was reported to police on October 21 at 10:42 a.m., but happened on October 15, said Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. “A white male entered the store wearing a...
Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
Route 135 Has Re-Opened After Train Derailment
FRAMINGHAM – Route 135 has re-opened. Framingham Police said the road opened around 3 a.m. Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay said to SOURCE this morning that Police told him the road is open and buses will not need to be detoured today, October 24. At approximately 10:10 a.m....
City & CSX Negotiate $5 Million Price For Bruce Freeman Trail
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said tonight, October 25, the City has negotiated a $5 million price with CSX to purchase a parcel of land complete the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail in the community. “It was a monumental exercise,” said Mayor Sisitsky. A purchase &...
PHOTOS: CSX Said No Injuries in Derailment, But Route 135 Still Closed
FRAMINGHAM – A detour is still in place in Framingham on Route 135 as of 2 p.m., due to a derailment of a CSX train. At approximately 10:10 a.m. this morning, october 23, a CSX train headed into the CP Framingham Yard derailed six railcars and one locomotive near Route 135 and Waverly Street, said CSX Director of Media Relations & Public Affairs Cindy Schild.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 29, on Breaking & Entering Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on a breaking & entering charged on Thursday night, October 20. Police arrested at 5:41 p.m. at 90 Irving Street Frankie Guevara, 29, with no known address. He was charged with breaking & entering daytime, a felony. “Officers responded to a vacant...
Framingham Police Investigating Yellow Honda Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a yellow Honda Civic. The 1997 yellow sedan was reported stolen to police at 9:03 a.m. yesterday, October 20 at 308 Waverley Street in Framingham. A man, “wearing a sweatshirt with a large B on the front” was described to...
Brewster Ambulance Paramedic & EMT Deliver Baby
FRAMINGHAM – Brewster Ambulance paramedic Ed McGlashing and EMT Marc Reid on Framingham BP45 (A2). The two successfully delivered a baby boy recently, with Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Framingham Police, announced Brewster Ambulance last night.
Library Director: Good Samaritan Finds Laptop
FRAMINGHAM – Some good news. A good samaritan found a laptop reported stolen, and returned it to the library, who returned it to the owner. On October 18, Framingham Police received a report of a laptop stolen at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. The value of...
Catalytic Converter Stolen From Vehicle at TJX HQ; Nation-Wide Thefts Up 400% Since 2019
FRAMINGHAM – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at TJX headquarters at 770 Cochituate Road, over the weekend. The theft was reported at 1:32 p.m. on Monday, October 24. Police have no suspects. There have been scores of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Framingham in...
Framingham: Man Harassed Motorist & Punched Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday for a “hazard” according to the police log. According to the police spokesperson, an “unidentified male approached a vehicle asking for money. The male punched the trunk of the vehicle after being told no.”. The incident...
Framingham Police: Thief Smashes Vehicle Window
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motor vehicle burglary that happened yesterday, October 19. It was reported at 5:07 p.m. at Saucier and Naples Street. A thief broke a vehicle window and stolen a pocketbook, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police have no suspects at...
