Join Aldine ISD schools as we celebrate Red Ribbon Week (October 24-28) and being alcohol, tobacco, and drug-free. This year’s theme is “Celebrate Life: Live Drug-Free.”. All schools across the district will celebrate Red Ribbon Week; however, each school might have various additional ways to celebrate the weeklong event, such as posters, wristbands, and other awareness materials that schools can use to engage students and families in tobacco and vaping prevention.

ALDINE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO