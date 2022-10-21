Read full article on original website
How Does Health Insurance Work?
Health insurance is a legal agreement that commits an insurer to covering all or a portion of a person's medical costs in return for a regular premium. According to Molly Moore, co-founder and chief health plan officer at health insurance start-up Decent, "it's to keep you from reaching financial ruin should you run into an emergency." She explains that some people get health insurance because they are aware of lingering medical problems that need to be addressed, while others do it out of fear of an unforeseeable future event.
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
News-Medical.net
Study: Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services
Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Many commercial plans are leaving money on the table when negotiating price with hospitals, especially for expensive CT and MRI scans. High prices...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HHS: $13 million investment in nurse education is ‘key pillar’ to improving SNFs
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to spend $13 million on nursing education and training is “a key pillar of President Biden’s action plan to improve the safety and quality of care in the nation’s nursing homes,” the department said Friday. “Nurses...
Psych Centra
BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness
BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
MedCity News
How better ultrasound workflows can mitigate physician burnout
Across industries, burnout has become a crisis. From airlines to fast food, businesses are struggling to keep their rosters full. Healthcare is no exception. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, 76% of physicians and nurses are exhausted and burnt out at work. Even before Covid-19 the American Medical Association noted that doctors were burdened with an aging population – which has now been compounded by pandemic pressures. As a result, one in five physicians and two in five nurses say they intend to leave their practice in the next year, positioning the healthcare sector for exacerbated staffing problems. In light of this, the Surgeon General has released a sobering advisory warning of a healthcare provider shortage in the next few years if healthcare worker burnout is not addressed.
MedCity News
Competing in the age of telemedicine
It is no secret that telemedicine usage has skyrocketed since the onset of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, primarily due to convenience, access, and waivers on Medicare limitations. Now, if the signals cast by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ proposed 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) rule come true, the waivers will carry into 2023. This extension offers hospitals and health systems a small window of opportunity to establish a well-rounded and far-reaching strategic plan that incorporates telemedicine. One that will bring efficiency to their organizations, defend against emerging competition from pure-play telemedicine providers, and ensure their place in providing all elements of care to the populations they serve.
labroots.com
Telemental Health Services May Enforce Existing Healthcare Inequalities
Telemental health services may not benefit everyone equally. The corresponding study was published in the Interactive Journal of Medical Research. Telemental health is mental healthcare that is delivered via video calls, telephone calls, or text messages. The service provides access to mental healthcare to people who live in remote communities and has been useful in emergency situations that restrict face-to-face contact, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
infomeddnews.com
Top Medical Postgraduate Courses You Should Consider
Getting a postgraduate degree in the medical field is an investment in your future. At the same time, understanding what these degrees are and how they might benefit you will help you make the right decision when it comes to picking a school. In this article, we talk about medical programs and outline some of the best options for undergraduate students.
The Future of Telemedicine in the Health Care Industry
Telehealth visits were slow to catch on before the global crises, but many people now appreciate the ease and convenience.
News-Medical.net
The acceptability of voice assistants in nursing and care
When a light comes on in the ward room, no one initially knows what's going on: an emergency call, someone who needs help getting up, or just a patient craving coffee? If patients in hospitals and nursing homes were to use a voice assistant, nursing staff could save themselves many trips. And an assistant could also eliminate a lot of tedious tasks, for example when it comes to documentation. But is that what nurses want? Would they trust such a system? These are the questions explored by the "dexter" project at the Faculty of Social Sciences at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB). Rubin, the RUB's science magazine, covers their research.
