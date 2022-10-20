Read full article on original website
Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'
Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are accused of 'selling out' by doing sponsored posts on Instagram: 'It tarnishes your image'
Bindi Irwin has been criticised by some fans for promoting products on social media. The zookeeper, 24, and her husband Chandler Powell shared a 'paid partnership' post for low-waste cleaning brand Cleanery on Thursday. She posted a photo of the couple posing with numerous products from the brand, as well...
Watch Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Act as Australia Zoo's 'Maintenance Crew'
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell shared an adorable video showing baby Grace providing "maintenance" around the zoo grounds Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell love watching their little girl explore the Australia Zoo. On Friday, the couple shared a video that showed what Grace gets up to at the zoo after "all the animals have gone to bed." Powell kicks off the video by telling the camera, "Now I'm sure some of you have wondered what happens at Australia Zoo after all animals have gone to bed and everyone's clocked off of...
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
I am a ‘time traveller from the year 3,000’ – Here’s the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with ALIENS
A TIME traveller who claims to be from the year 3,000 has revealed the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. A TikTok user, who calls himself "Time Traveller 3000", claimed three major events will be happening in the next few months - and the first is very soon.
Miracle as baby missing for 16 months is finally found and handed back to his adoring grandmother - after his mother claimed she 'handed him to a woman in a coffee shop'
A boy has been reunited with his grandma after his mother said she handed him to a random woman in a coffee shop more than a year ago. Hoang Vinh Le, two, was reunited with his delighted grandmother Kim Huong Tran at the end of September, 16 months after he was reported missing.
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
Flight fright: Family asks person to switch plane seats, he refuses — and big trouble ensues
A Reddit user recently described a flight back to the U.S. from Europe — and how a family asked him to change his seat so they could sit together. He declined — and the mom chewed him out, he said.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Shocked, Humiliated By Charles' First Photo as King, Source Claims
Earlier this week, the royal family debuted the first official photo of Charles as king of the United Kingdom. Charles and his queen consort, Camilla, were posed next to the Will and Kate, the new prince and princess of Wales. If there was any message behind the photo, it seemed...
liveandletsfly.com
Man Claims He Found Cockroach In Airline Meal. Airline Says It Was Just Sautéed Ginger.
A Vistara passenger claims his vegetarian meal onboard included an unwanted animal product: a dead cockroach. But the airline claims it was just sautéed ginger. Cockroach Or Ginger In Airline Meal? Airline And Passenger At Odds. Nikul Solanki posted two pictures, including a close-up, of his breakfast (idli sambar...
Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief
Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
realitytitbit.com
Alaskan Bush People’s Bam may not be married but he is “head over heels”
Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is the second-oldest brother of the seven siblings on the popular and infamous Discovery show, Alaskan Bush People. However, he originally left the Alaskan wilderness series in 2017 to focus on his love life. Fans of Bam Bam have been curious to know whether...
Bindi Irwin Replies to Plea for Help from Owner of Ailing Emmanuel the Emu: 'Our Hearts Are with You'
Emmanuel Todd Lopez the emu is not only TikTok famous in the United States — he's reached the heart of Australia. After a highly contagious strain of avian influenza hit more than 32 counties in Florida in the beginning of January 2022, Emmanuel, 7, was evemtia;;u stricken with the illness, along with almost every other bird on his Internet-famous farm.
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
Ex-girlfriend sparks a heated debate after putting her $23,000 Tiffany engagement ring up for sale on Facebook after a breakup
An Australian woman has listed her $23,600 Tiffany engagement ring for sale on Facebook marketplace after her relationship ended - sparking a lively discussion. The seller listed the one-carat diamond ring for $18,500, more than $5,000 less than what it was bought for, in a post to buy-sell Facebook community High End.
