On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, Alan Murray talks with Erika James, Dean of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and coauthor of the book The Prepared Leader, about the ways leadership has changed in recent years. Though “leadership is relatively fundamental,” James says, as of recently, “there are so many more stakeholders that one needs to be responsive to,” and … so much more information accessible immediately that one has to attend to.” Murray and James also discuss preparing for crises and what it means to be a prepared leader, the power of vicarious learning, and much more.

