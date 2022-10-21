ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
Online Chemical Engineering Master’s Degree Programs

Statistics show that average chemical engineers earn a lucrative six-figure salary. And that’s just with an undergraduate degree! An online chemical engineering master’s can unlock even better positions with higher pay and rewarding outcomes. Engineers with advanced technical knowledge in chemical engineering also have better job prospects—for example, engineering management, community college instruction, and chief engineering officer.
The Wharton School’s Dean on what it takes to become a prepared leader

On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, Alan Murray talks with Erika James, Dean of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and coauthor of the book The Prepared Leader, about the ways leadership has changed in recent years. Though “leadership is relatively fundamental,” James says, as of recently, “there are so many more stakeholders that one needs to be responsive to,” and … so much more information accessible immediately that one has to attend to.” Murray and James also discuss preparing for crises and what it means to be a prepared leader, the power of vicarious learning, and much more.
One supply-chain solution: Automate the jobs we can’t fill

This fall a huge supply-chain story dropped as quietly as a tree in the middle of the woods: Singapore launched a new port in Tuas that officials say will eventually be able to handle more cargo every year than all U.S. ports combined. The secret to its prolificacy? Automation. This...
Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career

When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.

