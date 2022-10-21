Read full article on original website
BET
Kanye West Apologizes For His Anti Semitic Tweets, Says It Came From A Place Of “Hurt”
Kanye West is feeling remorseful about his anti-semitic “death con” comments on Twitter and is claiming that his remarks came from a place of “hurt.”. During his appearance on Piers Morgan’s talk show, the rapper shared that he is “sorry” for the people who were offended by his “death con” comment.
Complex
Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts
JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
Kanye West Speaks on Adidas and Balenciaga Partnerships at North West’s Basketball Game
Kanye West attended daughter North West’s basketball game at Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday night, and spoke with press after about his partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga. His comments came the same day that Balenciaga announced it was dropping him. “I ain’t lose no money. They never paid me nothing,” the rapper said regarding Balenciaga in video footage shared by Hollywood Fix on YouTube. “The day when I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days. We’re about making product that’s $20, the best design in the world, and that’s the reason...
thesource.com
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West: I Wanna Bang Kylie Jenner's Best Friend, Stassie Karanikolaou!
Kanye West has been off the rails in a big way lately. Now obviously, Kanye is always off the rails, but in recent weeks, he’s really been riding the crazy train. First, Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris Fashion Week event, seemingly for no other reason than to provoke and irritate — which is pretty much his M.O. these days.
Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’
Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song
Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
'Zero Tolerance For Hate Speech': LeBron James CUTS Kanye West Episode Of His Show 'The Shop' Over Rapper's Recent Controversies
LeBron James decided not to air an episode of his HBO show The Shop that featured Kanye West after the rapper used his appearance on the program to “reiterate more hate speech,” RadarOnline.com can confirm. In a surprising development to come as the 45-year-old rapper is already under...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out
Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Kanye marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition – now he’s being sued by his family. What changed?
A lot has changed since 2020. Back then, the rapper and fashion designer known as Kanye West marched for George Floyd and donated thousands of dollars to support his family.Two years later, the artist, now known as Ye, is subject of a $250m lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, accusing Mr West of “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment” for the child with his recent comments.Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, said in news release on Tuesday she’d sent Ye a cease-and-desist letter for making “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value...
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’
Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
How Rich is Kanye West?
Kanye West has agreed to purchase the conservative social media platform, Parler for an undisclosed amount. He recently had posts removed from Twitter and Instagram for breaking content policies,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
