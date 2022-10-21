ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts

JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
Kanye West Speaks on Adidas and Balenciaga Partnerships at North West’s Basketball Game

Kanye West attended daughter North West’s basketball game at Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday night, and spoke with press after about his partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga. His comments came the same day that Balenciaga announced it was dropping him. “I ain’t lose no money. They never paid me nothing,” the rapper said regarding Balenciaga in video footage shared by Hollywood Fix on YouTube. “The day when I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days. We’re about making product that’s $20, the best design in the world, and that’s the reason...
Kanye West: I Wanna Bang Kylie Jenner's Best Friend, Stassie Karanikolaou!

Kanye West has been off the rails in a big way lately. Now obviously, Kanye is always off the rails, but in recent weeks, he’s really been riding the crazy train. First, Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris Fashion Week event, seemingly for no other reason than to provoke and irritate — which is pretty much his M.O. these days.
Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
Kanye marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition – now he’s being sued by his family. What changed?

A lot has changed since 2020. Back then, the rapper and fashion designer known as Kanye West marched for George Floyd and donated thousands of dollars to support his family.Two years later, the artist, now known as Ye, is subject of a $250m lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, accusing Mr West of “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment” for the child with his recent comments.Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, said in news release on Tuesday she’d sent Ye a cease-and-desist letter for making “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value...
Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’

Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
How Rich is Kanye West?

Kanye West has agreed to purchase the conservative social media platform, Parler for an undisclosed amount. He recently had posts removed from Twitter and Instagram for breaking content policies,...
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.

