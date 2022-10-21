Read full article on original website
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
The Black Death permanently altered the human immune system, study says, leaving a vulnerability that persists 670 years later
Mutations that helped humans survive the bubonic plague are still measurable — and appears to make people more susceptible to some chronic diseases.
What's a cold war? A historian explains how rivals US and Soviet Union competed off the battlefield
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. In the Cold War, was there any actual war going on? Like, with armies? Or was it mostly about space? – Leia K., age 10, Redmond, Washington “I am getting confused about all these wars we are studying,” one of my college students confessed to me years ago. After we discussed the various nations who fought in World Wars I and II, she asked: “Now, who fought in the Cold War?” I told her the Cold War was...
US markets point higher ahead of tech-heavy week of earnings
Wall Street is pointing higher ahead of a week thick with earnings reports from major tech companies. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.9% Monday while futures for the S&P climbed 0.8%. Investors have been focusing on corporate earnings as they search for clues about how inflation and rising...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
science.org
HIRA loss transforms FH-deficient cells
Fumarate hydratase (FH) is a mitochondrial enzyme that catalyzes the reversible hydration of fumarate to malate in the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle. Germline mutations of FH lead to hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma (HLRCC), a cancer syndrome characterized by a highly aggressive form of renal cancer. Although HLRCC tumors metastasize rapidly, FH-deficient mice develop premalignant cysts in the kidneys, rather than carcinomas. How Fh1-deficient cells overcome these tumor-suppressive events during transformation is unknown. Here, we perform a genome-wide CRISPR-Cas9 screen to identify genes that, when ablated, enhance the proliferation of Fh1-deficient cells. We found that the depletion of the histone cell cycle regulator (HIRA) enhances proliferation and invasion of Fh1-deficient cells in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, Hira loss activates MYC and its target genes, increasing nucleotide metabolism specifically in Fh1-deficient cells, independent of its histone chaperone activity. These results are instrumental for understanding mechanisms of tumorigenesis in HLRCC and the development of targeted treatments for patients.
optometrytimes.com
OCTA used to find tie between BMI and retinal structural changes
Chinese investigators found that obesity affects retinal structures in different ways depending on whether the obesity is generalized or abdominal.1. In this cross-sectional study, the authors used optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) to identify possible associations between body mass index (BMI) and the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) with macular vessel density and foveal avascular zone in healthy Chinese adults.
science.org
TSC22D4 interacts with Akt1 to regulate glucose metabolism
Maladaptive insulin signaling is a key feature in the pathogenesis of severe metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. Enhancing insulin sensitivity represents a major goal in the treatment of patients affected by diabetes. Here, we identify transforming growth factor–β1 stimulated clone 22 D4 (TSC22D4) as a novel interaction partner for protein kinase B/Akt1, a critical mediator of insulin/phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase signaling pathway. While energy deprivation and oxidative stress promote the TSC22D4-Akt1 interaction, refeeding mice or exposing cells to glucose and insulin impairs this interaction, which relies on an intrinsically disordered region (D2 domain) within TSC22D4. Functionally, the interaction with TSC22D4 reduces basal phosphorylation of Akt and its downstream targets during starvation, thereby promoting insulin sensitivity. Genetic, liver-specific reconstitution experiments in mice demonstrate that the interaction between TSC22D4 and Akt1 improves glucose handling and insulin sensitivity. Overall, our findings postulate a model whereby TSC22D4 acts as an environmental sensor and interacts with Akt1 to regulate insulin signaling and glucose metabolism.
COVID-19 testing: PCR tests versus antigen tests versus antibody tests
There are three different ways to test for COVID-19: PCR tests, antigen tests and antibody tests. Here are the differences.
Business racing to use facial recognition technology, raising concerns the law is too slow to catch up
Clubs NSW says the scheme will be used to combat problem gambling, but experts warn of a lack of safeguards and regulation
China to ease share financing rules for property-related firms but outlook bleak
SHANGHAI/Beijing (Reuters) -Chinese authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid a sector, whose outlook remains bleak due to a mortgage boycott, COVID curbs and a faltering economy.
News-Medical.net
Exploring SARS-CoV-2-associated endothelial dysfunction
A recent study published in Acta Pharmacologica Sinica described the evidence, mechanisms, and therapies for endothelial dysfunction in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). COVID-19 has been a substantial public health emergency worldwide. Both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary systems are targeted by the causal agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The vascular endothelium provides a dynamic interface between blood and tissues/organs and maintains tissue homeostasis.
World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar
Qatar is a devoutly apolitical place, with speech and assembly heavily restricted and a large population of foreign workers who could lose their livelihoods if they cause a stir. But that could change next month, when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans descend on the tiny Gulf Arab nation for...
Pfizer looks to charge at least $110 a dose for COVID-19 vaccine next year
Pfizer expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to between $110 to $130 per dose once the U.S. government’s purchasing program ends early next year, a company official said. Angela Lukin said during an investor call Thursday the company is still in discussion with insurers but...
More than 100 customers of N26, one of Europe's biggest online banks, say their accounts were suddenly closed — and some haven't gotten their money back
N26 bank customers, including a Ukrainian refugee, say their accounts were suddenly terminated in April. The online bank confirmed accounts were "wrongly closed" but said it is working to roll out a technical solution. Some customers interviewed by Insider are, weeks later, still waiting for as much as €15,000 ($15,900)...
CNBC
The major space players and diverging strategies in the race to connect your smartphone via satellites
An ambitious race to connect directly from space to devices like smartphones began in earnest earlier this year. A host of projects and partners – from Apple, Iridium, SpaceX, T-Mobile and AT&T, among others – have come to the fore in 2022. The potential untapped is spurring a...
The Verge
Facebook warns it could block news in Canada over proposed legislation
Facebook might ban news sharing in Canada if the country passes legislation forcing the company to pay news outlets for their content (via The Wall Street Journal). In a post shared on Friday, Facebook parent company Meta says Canada’s proposed Online News Act falsely presumes that it “unfairly benefits from its relationship with publishers.”
myscience.org
Clinical trial for new stem cell-based treatment for Parkinson’s disease given go ahead
Cambridge researchers will play a key role in clinical trials of a new treatment that involves transplanting healthy nerve cells into the brains of patients with Parkinson’s disease. This could transform the way we treat Parkinson’s disease. Roger Barker. The Swedish Medical Products Agency has granted approval for...
News-Medical.net
Increased TMPRSS2 expression in tongue tissue of females and alcohol drinkers identified as a potential risk factor for SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, researchers explored the association between the expressions of angiotensin converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) receptor and transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) in the tongue tissue and dysgeusia during severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections. Background. Studies on...
Flu season is off to an early start in the U.S. One group that often avoids the worst of it could get hit hardest
The flu season may be coming early this year and hitting children harder than usual. Doctors and public health officials are keeping a close eye on U.S. flu cases this fall out of concern that the virus will strike early, particularly among kids. Because the Northern Hemisphere’s influenza season often...
