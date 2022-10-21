Read full article on original website
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Boston
A ‘tripledemic’? Flu and other infections return as COVID-19 cases rise
"You’ve got this waning COVID immunity, coinciding with the impact of the flu coming along here, and RSV." For more than two years, shuttered schools and offices, social distancing and masks granted Americans a reprieve from flu and most other respiratory infections. This winter is likely to be different.
Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport
A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before.
ChromaDex’s Tru Niagen® Won the "Most Popular Brand of the Year Award" at China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo’s (NHNE) Prestigious Nutrition Planet Awards
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced that its consumer nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD + ) boosting supplement, Tru Niagen®, won the “Most Popular Brand of the Year Award” at Asia’s largest trade show on natural health and nutrition products, China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo (NHNE), during the prestigious Nutrition Planet Awards on September 20, 2022 in Shanghai. With over 100,000 distributors and retailers, NHNE is considered the best platform to help global manufacturers of health food and nutrition products to promote their brands and expand business channels...
reviewofoptometry.com
Same-Day Cataract Surgery Safe in Large Study
The coming deluge of cataract patients in need of surgery could be stemmed by policy changes in the US that would allow for both eyes to be operated on in the same session. Studies continue to find the procedure safe. Photo: Christina Tran, BS, and Leonid Skorin, Jr., DO, OD. Click image to enlarge.
optometrytimes.com
OCTA used to find tie between BMI and retinal structural changes
Chinese investigators found that obesity affects retinal structures in different ways depending on whether the obesity is generalized or abdominal.1. In this cross-sectional study, the authors used optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) to identify possible associations between body mass index (BMI) and the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) with macular vessel density and foveal avascular zone in healthy Chinese adults.
itbusinessnet.com
ERADICATE phase 3 study results highlight the potential role of ceftobiprole in the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)
First double-blind registrational phase 3 study in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. Ceftobiprole non-inferior to daptomycin, meeting primary endpoint and demonstrating similar secondary efficacy outcomes. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, reported today that data from...
ptproductsonline.com
Is Frozen Shoulder a Genetic Condition?
Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a common cause of shoulder pain and immobility. New findings point to specific genes associated with an increased risk of this condition, reports The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio in partnership with Wolters Kluwer. The...
NIH Director's Blog
Recurrence of Severe Maternal Morbidity in Second Pregnancy
Severe maternal morbidity (SMM) has increased in the United States by 45% in the last decade. While the recurrence of several adverse pregnancy outcomes from one pregnancy to the next has been established, the recurrence risk of SMM is unknown. An NINR-funded population-based study used linked vital statistics and hospital discharge records from California from 1997-2012 to determine whether women who have SMM in a first pregnancy are at increased risk of SMM in their second pregnancy. Findings indicate an approximate sixfold increased risk compared to women who did not have SMM in their first pregnancy. Given the study’s findings, health care providers may want to consider extra reproductive life planning discussions and very attentive inter-conception and prenatal care for women who experienced SMM at the time of their first birth.
tctmd.com
Stroke Thrombectomy May Work for Large Infarcts in the Late Time Window
Even patients with acute ischemic stroke who are delayed in getting to the hospital and already have large cerebral infarcts may derive a benefit from endovascular therapy to remove the clot, retrospective data from a German registry suggest. Among patients who were treated more than 6 hours after stroke onset...
UK's Sunak poised to become PM as Johnson exits race
British Conservative Rishi Sunak was on Monday poised to become prime minister and the country's first leader of colour, after a dramatic decision by Boris Johnson to abandon a political comeback bid. "He's speaking to colleagues this morning, he's working very hard to attract those supporters who were perhaps with Boris Johnson previously," said interior minister Grant Shapps.
getnews.info
Bariatric Surgery Devices Market worth $2.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The bariatric surgery devices market is dominated by players such as Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland),”. In January 2022, Johnson & Johnson (US) signed a strategic partnership with Microsoft (US) to further enable its digital surgery solutions. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 1.9...
