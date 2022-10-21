Read full article on original website
Related
Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport
A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before.
ChromaDex’s Tru Niagen® Won the "Most Popular Brand of the Year Award" at China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo’s (NHNE) Prestigious Nutrition Planet Awards
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced that its consumer nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD + ) boosting supplement, Tru Niagen®, won the “Most Popular Brand of the Year Award” at Asia’s largest trade show on natural health and nutrition products, China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo (NHNE), during the prestigious Nutrition Planet Awards on September 20, 2022 in Shanghai. With over 100,000 distributors and retailers, NHNE is considered the best platform to help global manufacturers of health food and nutrition products to promote their brands and expand business channels...
Scientists rush to create vaccine for world’s biggest animal disease outbreak
Tackling African swine fever – which has led to death of more than 100m pigs since 2018 – has proved a tougher challenge than scientists first thought
France 24
Google fined $162 mn by Indian watchdog over market dominance
The California-based company's Android mobile operating system is by far the dominant player in India and is run on 95 percent of all the country's smartphones, according to research agency Counterpoint. But the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the operating system was configured to unlawfully crowd out rivals to...
Phys.org
LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid
Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
SpaceNews.com
Satellite operators gear up for Asia’s tidal wave of satellite capacity
TAMPA, Fla. — Satellite operators in Asia are banking on soaring demand for connecting plane passengers and other customers on the move to absorb an exponentially increasing supply of capacity in the region. More integration between satellite and mobile network operators will also create new opportunities for putting this...
US News and World Report
Australia Aims for 'Responsible' Budget After UK Mayhem
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Labor government will launch its first budget next week with warnings about global recession and tough spending choices at home, while still meeting the modest promises made to win election earlier this year. Keen to avoid any echo of the mayhem caused by Britain's recent mini-budget, Treasurer...
getnews.info
GoNomad Empowering Business Entrepreneurs From Africa, Asia, And The Middle-East To Outperform Global Market With End-To-End Business Set-Up Solution
GoNomad is a game changer for entrepreneurs in emerging economies to expand and sell into global markets. Every entrepreneurship-minded individual deserves a chance to succeed, regardless of where they live. However it’s challenging to start a business in underdeveloped economies, but it’s even more difficult to set up a company in the US or UK. That’s where GoNomad comes to the rescue, which helps entrepreneurs get their start-ups off the ground and reach the global world.
World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar
Qatar is a devoutly apolitical place, with speech and assembly heavily restricted and a large population of foreign workers who could lose their livelihoods if they cause a stir. But that could change next month, when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans descend on the tiny Gulf Arab nation for...
India's most powerful rocket launches 36 OneWeb internet satellites into orbit
An Indian GSLV Mark III rocket launched 36 of OneWeb's broadband satellites today (Oct. 22), in the company's first launch since the Russian invasion of Ukraine shook up the spaceflight landscape.
Ars Technica
Myth, busted: Formation of Namibia’s fairy circles isn’t due to termites
So-called "fairy circles" are bare, reddish-hued circular patches notably found in the Namibian grasslands and northwestern Australia. Scientists have long debated whether these unusual patterns are due to termites or to an ecological version of a self-organizing Turing mechanism. A few years ago, Stephan Getzin of the University of Göttingen found strong evidence for the latter hypothesis in Australia. And now his team has found similar evidence in Namibia, according to a new paper published in the journal Perspectives in Plant Ecology, Evolution and Systematics.
Comments / 0