Knowledge of safe handling, administration, and waste management of chemotherapeutic drugs among oncology nurses working at Khartoum Oncology Hospital, Sudan

Nearly 1 in 5 people in the United States today are Latino, and “the Latino vote” has attracted significant news coverage as their political voice grows stronger. Yet considering all 62 million Latinos as a group isn’t necessarily all that helpful in understanding attitudes or voting patterns, as some scholars and journalists have pointed out. The U.S. Latino population is extremely diverse. As scholars who study immigration in the fields of sociology and religious ethics, we are especially interested in the growing religious diversity and often overlooked geographical diversity among Latino populations. These aspects of Latino identity are just beginning to...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO