Knowledge of safe handling, administration, and waste management of chemotherapeutic drugs among oncology nurses working at Khartoum Oncology Hospital, Sudan

Read full article on original website
Related
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
There's no one 'Latino vote' – religion and geography add to voters' diversity
Nearly 1 in 5 people in the United States today are Latino, and “the Latino vote” has attracted significant news coverage as their political voice grows stronger. Yet considering all 62 million Latinos as a group isn’t necessarily all that helpful in understanding attitudes or voting patterns, as some scholars and journalists have pointed out. The U.S. Latino population is extremely diverse. As scholars who study immigration in the fields of sociology and religious ethics, we are especially interested in the growing religious diversity and often overlooked geographical diversity among Latino populations. These aspects of Latino identity are just beginning to...
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol: Full implementation 'could grind trade to a halt'
Full implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol would see trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland grind to a halt within 48 hours, a major haulage company has warned. Paul Jackson, from McBurney Transport, described the Irish Sea trading arrangements a "complete disaster". He was giving evidence to a House...
Phys.org
LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid
Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
Thousands of London protesters call for UK to rejoin EU
Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU. The national rejoin march on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend. Parliament Square Garden, the last stop...
BBC
Tory leadership race: EU leaders fret the 'What's Next'
Un tout petit peu de Schadenfreude there certainly is in EU circles at the spectacular demise of Prime Minister Liz Truss and the tumultuous state of UK politics. Just take a look at the German political weekly Der Spiegel, its Friday front cover resplendent with an illustration of a banana whose tip morphs into London's famous Big Ben clock tower, adjacent to parliament.
EU leaders avoid open rift, but struggle for solutions, on gas price cap
Simply agreeing on further exploration of a gas price cap was seen as almost an achievement in itself as the European Union faces an energy crisis.
getnews.info
GoNomad Empowering Business Entrepreneurs From Africa, Asia, And The Middle-East To Outperform Global Market With End-To-End Business Set-Up Solution
GoNomad is a game changer for entrepreneurs in emerging economies to expand and sell into global markets. Every entrepreneurship-minded individual deserves a chance to succeed, regardless of where they live. However it’s challenging to start a business in underdeveloped economies, but it’s even more difficult to set up a company in the US or UK. That’s where GoNomad comes to the rescue, which helps entrepreneurs get their start-ups off the ground and reach the global world.
World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar
Qatar is a devoutly apolitical place, with speech and assembly heavily restricted and a large population of foreign workers who could lose their livelihoods if they cause a stir. But that could change next month, when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans descend on the tiny Gulf Arab nation for...
US News and World Report
Thousands Protest in Germany Demanding Solidarity in Energy Relief
BERLIN/DUESSELDORF - Tens of thousands of protesters in six German cities gathered on Saturday to demand a more just distribution of government funds to deal with rising energy prices and living costs and a faster transition away from fossil fuels. Protesters marched in Berlin, Duesseldorf, Hannover, Stuttgart, Dresden and Frankfurt-am-Main,...
As the pandemic crisis exploded, there was chaos in diagnostic testing
“The analytic part is easy,” Yale's Tom Durant said. “It’s the pre-analytic and the post-analytic parts that are hard.”
Doctors are linking some medical problems to the cost-of-living crisis as patients struggle to afford food and bills
Some patients are ignoring health issues because putting food on the table takes priority, one doctor in England said.
Flu season is off to an early start in the U.S. One group that often avoids the worst of it could get hit hardest
The flu season may be coming early this year and hitting children harder than usual. Doctors and public health officials are keeping a close eye on U.S. flu cases this fall out of concern that the virus will strike early, particularly among kids. Because the Northern Hemisphere’s influenza season often...
Comments / 0