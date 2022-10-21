(October 24, 2022) — The Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Swim team moved its season record to 5-1 after losing to the Class L Co-op team of Fitch/New London/ Stonington/Wheeler (90-69) on October 11, 2022 and then defeating Rocky Hill (99-77) in an away meet on October 17th. The H-K Cougar girls won 10 of 11 swimming events against Rocky Hill, starting with first and third in the opening 200-yard medley relay. Senior co-captain Erin Marica qualified for State Championships in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming 1:21.57, and improved her State qualifying time in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:56.26. It was a fast meet for the Cougar girls, as every H-K swimmer who competed that day posted at least one personal best or season best time. Eleven swimmers scored the winning points for H-K: Aleysha Brawley (SR), Emma Sajus (JR), Erin Marica (SR, co-captain), Johanna “Jo” Houska (SR, co-captain), Kristen Thebeau (SR, captain), Layla Hayward (JR), Olivia Campo (SO), Olivia “Liv” Macaluso (SO), Peyton Tyler (JR), Sofia Campo (SO), and Veronica “VV” Pypa (SO).

HADDAM, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO