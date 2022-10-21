ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hk-now.com

There Is Artistry In Our Midst: Meet Haddam’s Amy White

(October 23, 2022)—Ever speak with someone and wonder how that person does it all? More – do you ever wonder how that person does it all so well and with genuine talent to boot? Amy White is that person. She is a sheer artistic tour de force. She also happens to live right here in Haddam – for 40 years to be exact.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Poet Laureate: The Unleaving

A species now spurned, radiates red. The cherry, green all summer, journeys to maroon. The white birch-her pale hearts have already swooned. to the ground, losing her will in a weeping drape. I spend too much time absorbing their glory. Not tending to what needs doing. But how much other...
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Middlesex Chamber Announces Retirement of Larry McHugh

Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 24, 2022) — The Board of Directors of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Larry McHugh will be retiring from the Chamber at the end of the year and will appoint Johanna Bond the Chamber’s next President/CEO.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
hk-now.com

Girls Swim 2022: HKHS Defeats Rocky Hill 99-77, Moves to 5-1

(October 24, 2022) — The Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Swim team moved its season record to 5-1 after losing to the Class L Co-op team of Fitch/New London/ Stonington/Wheeler (90-69) on October 11, 2022 and then defeating Rocky Hill (99-77) in an away meet on October 17th. The H-K Cougar girls won 10 of 11 swimming events against Rocky Hill, starting with first and third in the opening 200-yard medley relay. Senior co-captain Erin Marica qualified for State Championships in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming 1:21.57, and improved her State qualifying time in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:56.26. It was a fast meet for the Cougar girls, as every H-K swimmer who competed that day posted at least one personal best or season best time. Eleven swimmers scored the winning points for H-K: Aleysha Brawley (SR), Emma Sajus (JR), Erin Marica (SR, co-captain), Johanna “Jo” Houska (SR, co-captain), Kristen Thebeau (SR, captain), Layla Hayward (JR), Olivia Campo (SO), Olivia “Liv” Macaluso (SO), Peyton Tyler (JR), Sofia Campo (SO), and Veronica “VV” Pypa (SO).
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Football 2022: HKHS 15, North Branford 14

(October 24, 2022)— Alex Phipps threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Tate Callender and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Solosky in Haddam-Killingworth High School’s win over North Branford (2-4) in a Pequot Conference-Sassacus Division game on October 21, 2022. North Branford’s scores came from Jack Meehan on a 17-yard run and an Ian Kamienski 27-yard pass reception from AJ Sigel. The Cougars (3-2) stopped the Thunderbirds on 4th down on their own 10-yardline with just under a minute remaining.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy