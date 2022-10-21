Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Studio in Rosewood used to film national documentary of Alex Murdoch trial
The Alex Murdoch trial has drawn nationwide attention to the Palmetto State. CNN is set to broadcast a documentary about the trial on Sunday at 8 p.m, and the location the series was filmed has a local connection. Brian Dressler Photography Studio, located in the Rosewood community and best known...
Duo behind Flipside Café bringing Flip Out Burger to The Power House in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The husband-and-wife team behind Flipside Café will hone their skills with a new, chef-driven burger concept at The Power House. That $18 million adaptive-reuse project — part of Rock Hill’s University Center — is under construction. It will incorporate a brewery, bar and a food hall on the lower level.
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Jamie Smotherman and Andrew Heitman
Right before the COVID shut down, Jamie and Andrew met through the Hinge dating app and had their first date at Gather Greenville. They dated for almost two years until Andrew dropped to one knee on the Avenue of Oaks in Charleston. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grace Church in downtown Greenville, and the reception took place at the Huguenot Mill. While guests left the reception with jars of honey sourced from Jamie’s dad’s beehives in Manchester, Tennessee, the couple’s departure was like a fairy tale, with lots of bubbles and a horse-drawn carriage.
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
CPST will improve Newberry County again, vote yes
When the Capital Project Sales Tax passed in Newberry for the first time in 1998, Newberry was only the second county in South Carolina to adopt CPST. Since then, the CPST penny sales tax has passed three additional times in Newberry County and a total of $68 million of improvements have been made across the county. In South Carolina, a total of 24 counties now have CPST including, in recent years, our neighbors in Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties. In marketing efforts of CPST in those counties, CPST improvements in Newberry County were cited as evidence CPST works.
generalaviationnews.com
Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in
The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
greenvillejournal.com
Benson auto museum is a tribute to 1950s chrome, culture and cars
Behind Benson Automotive’s Fiat store is a nondescript building one might miss if it didn’t have the words “Benson Automotive Memory Lane” spread across the building’s facade. Jim Benson, a longtime car dealer in Greer and owner of Benson Automotive, has scores of bikes, antique...
furman.edu
Lexington County deputy made music before making an investment in her community
Kaaren Younts Miller, a 2006 Furman University piano performance alumna, is profiled by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department where she was recently promoted to training sergeant. Working several different jobs after earning two degrees in music, it took only a ride-along in a patrol car before Miller realized how...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
Trapped construction workers rescued after trench collapses at Byrnes High School
A trapped construction worker was rescued after a trench collapsed Friday morning at Byrnes High School.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor
Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
Let’s Eat at Pizza and Then Some in Belton
If you're looking for pizza plus a few more options for lunch or dinner Pizza and Then Some in Belton is just that.
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday- Percy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Percy is a 2-year-old Pointer mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Percy is one of many dogs we rescue from our local municipal shelters where any dog can be at risk of euthanasia, especially larger dogs like Percy. Percy was actually scheduled to be euthanized on October 7 at 3:00 p.m. We couldn’t save him until we had a foster lined up and thankfully his wonderful foster mama stepped forward and took him in! We are so glad we could give Percy a second chance at life!
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
Awful Announcing
SEC Network broadcasters get all worked up over ‘dirty corn dogs’
Saturday night’s game between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks featured a lot of action on the field, but the only action that SEC Network broadcasters seemed interested in is what was happening at a corn dog cart. During a break in the action, the broadcast cut...
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
Escaped South Carolina inmate left behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
