Newberry, SC

towncarolina.com

Wedding: Jamie Smotherman and Andrew Heitman

Right before the COVID shut down, Jamie and Andrew met through the Hinge dating app and had their first date at Gather Greenville. They dated for almost two years until Andrew dropped to one knee on the Avenue of Oaks in Charleston. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grace Church in downtown Greenville, and the reception took place at the Huguenot Mill. While guests left the reception with jars of honey sourced from Jamie’s dad’s beehives in Manchester, Tennessee, the couple’s departure was like a fairy tale, with lots of bubbles and a horse-drawn carriage.
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

CPST will improve Newberry County again, vote yes

When the Capital Project Sales Tax passed in Newberry for the first time in 1998, Newberry was only the second county in South Carolina to adopt CPST. Since then, the CPST penny sales tax has passed three additional times in Newberry County and a total of $68 million of improvements have been made across the county. In South Carolina, a total of 24 counties now have CPST including, in recent years, our neighbors in Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties. In marketing efforts of CPST in those counties, CPST improvements in Newberry County were cited as evidence CPST works.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
generalaviationnews.com

Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in

The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Benson auto museum is a tribute to 1950s chrome, culture and cars

Behind Benson Automotive’s Fiat store is a nondescript building one might miss if it didn’t have the words “Benson Automotive Memory Lane” spread across the building’s facade. Jim Benson, a longtime car dealer in Greer and owner of Benson Automotive, has scores of bikes, antique...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
GAFFNEY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor

Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday- Percy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Percy is a 2-year-old Pointer mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Percy is one of many dogs we rescue from our local municipal shelters where any dog can be at risk of euthanasia, especially larger dogs like Percy. Percy was actually scheduled to be euthanized on October 7 at 3:00 p.m. We couldn’t save him until we had a foster lined up and thankfully his wonderful foster mama stepped forward and took him in! We are so glad we could give Percy a second chance at life!
COLUMBIA, SC
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

