Sweet, easygoing girl gets along with other dogs and is seeking an active home. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Winnie (Winifred Sanderson) from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. Winnie is a gentle and sweet two-year-old Shepard/Husky cross. She was rescued from the City of Bakersfield Animal Shelter. She is smart and very playful. She would do well in an active home. She loves to run! She is housebroken and even crate-trained. Other than that, she is a blank slate and needs to learn all of the basics. Once she has had some exercise, she is sweet and easygoing. She gets along with other dogs of all sizes.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO