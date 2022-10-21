ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Voting rights organization mobilizes Black voters in Orlando today ahead of midterm elections

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Black Voters Matter is stopping in Orlando today to raise awareness of information that Black voters need to vote. As a part of its “We Won’t Black Down” bus tour, the organization will mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on Nov. 8.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square

A man has been sentenced in a gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square. Donte Tremayne Albert, 26, of Leesburg, was placed on six months probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and must provide two clean urine screens 30 days apart, according to Lake County Court records. The sentence was handed down earlier this month.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teacher accused of hitting a child cleared of wrongdoing

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County School district has cleared an elementary school teacher of any wrongdoing after she was accused of hitting a child on the head. A video was posted on social media after the alleged incident back in August. It appears to show the Lakeview Elementary School teacher hitting the student in the head.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
LEESBURG, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
Orlando Weekly

Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter

An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.

