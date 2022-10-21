Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Parents say fights are Orange County middle school a regular occurrence
Parents of students at one Orange County school say on-campus fighting has gotten out of hand. Orange County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News that it is investigating reports of multiple fights at Apopka Memorial Middle School.
Central Florida professor nominated for prestigious United Nations women’s award
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Rollins College professor, Dr. Mary Conway Dato-on, has earned a nomination for the U.N. Women Award. Conway Dato-on is a professor of international business and social entrepreneurship at the George D. and Harriet W. Cornell, Crummer Graduate School of Business. The award recognizes women around...
‘I’m living life moment by moment’: 4-time cancer survivor participating in cancer research at UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. — Terlisa Shepard was 31 years old and eight months pregnant when she got her first breast cancer diagnosis. That was the first of four cancer battles the now 55-year-old would have. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. She was told she wouldn’t live past...
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
985thesportshub.com
Armpits of America: Florida man tries to toss alligator on roof to teach it ‘a lesson’
A Florida man told police he was “teaching it a lesson” when he tried to throw a stolen alligator from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge, authorities said. The 32-year-old man was arrested when Daytona Beach Shores police officers spotted him attempting...
click orlando
East River High School student identified as victim in Orange County crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Orlando man was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a crash early Sunday when the man’s pickup truck was hit by a sedan as he tried to pull a vehicle stuck on the side of Dallas Boulevard in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Orange County high school student killed in crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County that left one driver dead and two pedestrians with serious injuries. The crash happened on Dallas Boulevard just south of Oberly Parkway around 1:05 a.m. on Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Voting rights organization mobilizes Black voters in Orlando today ahead of midterm elections
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Black Voters Matter is stopping in Orlando today to raise awareness of information that Black voters need to vote. As a part of its “We Won’t Black Down” bus tour, the organization will mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on Nov. 8.
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
Early voting starts Monday in most Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting starts in many Central Florida counties starting on Monday and voters are gearing up to make their voices heard. Early voting offers benefits for voters, including flexibility when it comes to when and where citizens can vote. Unlike election day voting, citizens don’t need...
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square
A man has been sentenced in a gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square. Donte Tremayne Albert, 26, of Leesburg, was placed on six months probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and must provide two clean urine screens 30 days apart, according to Lake County Court records. The sentence was handed down earlier this month.
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teacher accused of hitting a child cleared of wrongdoing
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County School district has cleared an elementary school teacher of any wrongdoing after she was accused of hitting a child on the head. A video was posted on social media after the alleged incident back in August. It appears to show the Lakeview Elementary School teacher hitting the student in the head.
Florida to see if Orange County man accused of killing his wife is competent to stand trial
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of murdering his wife is expected back in court Friday morning. Prosecutors said David Tronnes killed Shanti Cooper-Tronnes in 2018. The state is looking to assess if he is competent to stand trial. His attorneys have completed their competency evaluation. Now the state...
leesburg-news.com
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
Lake County deputies search for man who approached boy at school bus stop
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy said a man tried to get him to get into his car. Deputies said the East Ridge Middle School student was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when someone in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter
An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
