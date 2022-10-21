ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, FL

Business Spotlight: Colonial Photo & Hobby

When Mike and Steve Rausch grew up sweeping the floors of their father’s Colonial Photo & Hobby shop, their adoration for teaching others about various hobbies quickly grew. “We’d wake up on a Saturday morning and ask, ‘Dad, can we go to work with you?’ Since we were younger than 7 or 8 years old,” Mike Rausch said.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend

Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?

It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

East River High School football QB killed in crash while trying to help driver stuck on side of road

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando school community is mourning the loss of one of its students killed in a crash early Sunday. The Florida Highway Patrol confirms Nick Miner, 18, of Orlando, was the driver of a pickup truck that stopped to help another driver stuck on the side of the road, when he was hit and killed after another car crashed into his truck.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

How to watch East Carolina vs. UCF: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The UCF Knights are 6-1 against the East Carolina Pirates since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UCF and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022

COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
APOPKA, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The most miserable places in Orlando

Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Winter Park residents hope to "Fix 426", a road prone to crashes

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Photos and videos show the dangerous, sometimes deadly, traffic crashes along State Road 426 in Winter Park. Ahmid Idris lives on lives along the road near downtown Winter Park and says he worries for his children's safety. "You're prone to accidents, especially when you try to...
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Wawa wild boar': Man spots wild hog yards away from Florida store

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man visiting a Wawa in Florida said he was surprised to find two wild hogs roaming just 50 yards or so from the convenience store. The store is located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gallie and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne.
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando

If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
ORLANDO, FL

