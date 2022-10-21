Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Martin County pulls off major upset over Vero Beach on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County football team rallied, without the starting quarterback who's led them for the entire season. Senior quarterback Paul Boisvert and the Tigers pulled off a 28-21 upset win over previously undefeated Vero Beach. Meanwhile, it was another amazing night for Palm...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Business Spotlight: Colonial Photo & Hobby
When Mike and Steve Rausch grew up sweeping the floors of their father’s Colonial Photo & Hobby shop, their adoration for teaching others about various hobbies quickly grew. “We’d wake up on a Saturday morning and ask, ‘Dad, can we go to work with you?’ Since we were younger than 7 or 8 years old,” Mike Rausch said.
The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend
Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
Bay News 9
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
fox35orlando.com
East River High School football QB killed in crash while trying to help driver stuck on side of road
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando school community is mourning the loss of one of its students killed in a crash early Sunday. The Florida Highway Patrol confirms Nick Miner, 18, of Orlando, was the driver of a pickup truck that stopped to help another driver stuck on the side of the road, when he was hit and killed after another car crashed into his truck.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
CBS Sports
How to watch East Carolina vs. UCF: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The UCF Knights are 6-1 against the East Carolina Pirates since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UCF and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
brevardtimes.com
Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022
COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
orlandoweekly.com
The most miserable places in Orlando
Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park residents hope to "Fix 426", a road prone to crashes
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Photos and videos show the dangerous, sometimes deadly, traffic crashes along State Road 426 in Winter Park. Ahmid Idris lives on lives along the road near downtown Winter Park and says he worries for his children's safety. "You're prone to accidents, especially when you try to...
fox35orlando.com
'Wawa wild boar': Man spots wild hog yards away from Florida store
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man visiting a Wawa in Florida said he was surprised to find two wild hogs roaming just 50 yards or so from the convenience store. The store is located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gallie and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne.
click orlando
East River High School student identified as victim in Orange County crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Orlando man was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a crash early Sunday when the man’s pickup truck was hit by a sedan as he tried to pull a vehicle stuck on the side of Dallas Boulevard in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
fox35orlando.com
'Casper', beloved alpaca of Brevard Zoo, dies: 'He brought so much joy to so many'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Casper, a barnyard resident of the Brevard Zoo since 2007, has died, zoo officials announced on its blog. The alpaca was humanely euthanized after his life recently took a significant downturn. Casper came to the zoo at about six months old, and at 14 years old,...
WESH
Community remembers 2 women struck, killed by vehicle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old teacher and her 26-year-old friend were hit and killed by a pickup truck when its driver lost control. Rikki Grace was walking with her friend, Megan Grace, Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. down by the water on Front Street near downtown Melbourne.
Early voting starts Monday in most Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting starts in many Central Florida counties starting on Monday and voters are gearing up to make their voices heard. Early voting offers benefits for voters, including flexibility when it comes to when and where citizens can vote. Unlike election day voting, citizens don’t need...
fox35orlando.com
Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando
If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
