Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to miss game vs. Browns with knee injury

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
According to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report, the Cleveland Browns will not have to face a former Ohio State star as J.K. Dobbins is set to miss Sunday’s game with a lingering knee injury that will sideline him for the next 4-6 weeks. He is the only player ruled out by the Ravens, but they also have several players questionable.

Among those questionable are tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, cornerback Marcus Peters, and offensive tackle Morgan Moses. At the rate that Cleveland’s defense is playing, however, the injury report is not set to make much of a difference. Besides, the Browns have ruled out two starters themselves.

Looking to turn their season around one game at a time, the Browns will look to prove everyone wrong against the potentially short-handed division rival.

